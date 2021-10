The Rusty Pot Cafe, located on 324 S Market Street in Inglewood, is truly a treat. The southern style and comforting ambiance is overwhelming and uplifting. The Cafe is an underground, hole-in-the-wall restaurant. As soon as you walk in you smell the aromas of delicious breakfast, in a worn-down, old-looking building on the outskirts. The red and brown colors add to the overall homey feeling of the restaurant. It was small with only 3-4 tables seating for two-to-four people each, and a couple more small seats and tables outside; you can tell that this is a place for small groups of people.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO