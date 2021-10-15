MPD searching for man accused of burglarizing business, stealing gun

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of burglary.

According to a Facebook post, around 3:00 a.m. on October 10, the man in the video below entered Platinum Collision in the 1500 block of S Midkiff Road. Investigators say the man spent about 40 minutes inside the business and stole two floor blowers and a .357 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver in a tan basket-weave holster. Police say the man was wearing a light-colored long sleeve shirt, jeans, and cowboy boots at the time of the burglary.

The video isn’t the best quality, but it is all MPD has, and anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 211010024. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a thousand-dollar cash reward.

