Military

Marine officer receives reprimand for Afghanistan criticism

Norwalk Hour
 10 days ago

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (AP) — A military judge issued a reprimand for a Marine lieutenant colonel and ordered him to forfeit $5,000 in pay Friday for his criticism of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, his attorney said. The decision from Col. Glen Hines followed the guilty plea Lt. Col....

Times of San Diego

Almost 300 Marines Return to Camp Pendleton After Trying and Tragic Afghanistan Mission

U.S. Marines who had been deployed to Afghanistan reached their home base, Camp Pendleton, on Sunday, after the August combat deaths of nine others from their battalion. Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines Regiment were on duty outside the Kabul airport on Aug. 26 when a suicide bomber detonated explosives, killing 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghans.
MILITARY
wpde.com

Marine gets letter of reprimand, docked $5,000 in pay for posting critical videos

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Marine who posted social media videos criticizing military leadership’s handling of the nation’s withdrawal from Afghanistan faced his sentencing in court Friday. Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller Jr. pled guilty to all six of his misdemeanor-level charges Thursday, including willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox 19

Camp Lejeune Marine officer gets letter of reprimand, $5,000 forfeiture

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - A former Marine battalion commander who was relieved of his duties after he criticized the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan will get a letter of reprimand. This came this morning after Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller pleaded guilty in a special court-martial Thursday morning at Camp Lejeune.
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
