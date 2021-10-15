1 Dead In Fatal Polk County Car Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash occurred on County Road F near the town of Black Brooke Friday morning.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, the collision took place around 7 a.m. when a Jeep heading northbound on CR-F struck two deer.

The jeep then veered off the road as the driver lost control and began to roll several times. The vehicle rolled into the southbound lane striking a Mazda and rolling over its top.

Both vehicles eventually stopped near the side of a roadway. The driver of the Jeep suffered severe injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Mazda was transported to the Amery Regional Medical Center and then to Regions Hospital.

This crash is under investigation and the names of the victims have not been released at this time.