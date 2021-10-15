CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

McDermott: Derrick Henry playing at 'an all-time high level'

By Extra Point Show, Sal Capaccio
WGR550
WGR550
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WS8J_0cSY2SH000

Following a dominant win on "Sunday Night Football" over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium this past week, the Bills are looking to extend their winning streak to a fifth game, as Buffalo takes to the prime-time stage again in Week 6 with a "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The Bills, once again, played a complete contest in all three phases of the game. The Buffalo offense was able to move the ball effectively against the Chiefs and put up 38 points against the defending AFC champions. The defense was able to limit Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense, while also forcing three turnovers. Even the special teams unit was able to contribute with another turnover on a kickoff earlier in the game.

With the Bills riding extremely high heading into their final game before the bye week on Monday, the Titans will present their own challenge come kickoff in Tennessee.

The Titans boast a top-10 offensive unit in the NFL, led primarily by the rushing attack with All-Pro running back Derrick Henry. Tennessee currently ranks third in the NFL with an average of 167.8 yards per-game on the ground, with Henry already averaging 128 yards per-game to lead the league among running backs.

While the passing game has yet to find its groove through the first five games of 2021, Ryan Tannehill could possibly have two of the best weapons to throw to in the air with A.J. Brown lined up on one side of the field and Julio Jones on the other.

Defensively, the Titans are in the lower-half of the NFL, in terms of overall defense, averaging 381.8 yards-against per-game. That could be an issue going against a Buffalo offense that is averaging 410.4 yards per-game, and boasts the best scoring unit in the league with 34.4 points per-game.

Although his team enters Monday night's contest as, arguably, the best team in the NFL, Bills head coach Sean McDermott knows his group cannot afford overlook a team like the Titans.

McDermott joined Sal Capaccio on the "Extra Point Show" for his weekly appearance on "Buffalo Bills Football Friday." He talked about this week's upcoming matchup in prime-time, as well as last week's impressive performance against the Chiefs, and more.

Here is some of what McDermott had to say:

McDermott on facing Derrick Henry once again:

"He's playing at a high level, and probably an all-time high level. He's big, he's fast, he breaks tackles. Then the combination of what they've added outside with Julio Jones and A.J. Brown, to what was an already good receiving corps, makes it a tough combination with what they can do at the line of scrimmage and what they can do in the passing game."

McDermott on trying to prepare to face a player of Henry's status:

"It's hard to simulate that during the week. It's probably not something you're really able to do realistically because no one really has that type of body back there. We just do the best we can, and making sure we're getting ourselves ready to go."

McDermott on his team's handling of the extensive weather delay in Kansas City:

"It was pretty normal up until the point we got the heads up from the league that they were going to suspend the game due to weather. Then from there, we put our weather plan into place and our guys executed to a 'T'. Our strength coaches, our training staff, our sports science staff did a phenomenal job of getting the players what they needed, and the players got themselves what they needed as well. ... The hardest part was, probably like some of the winters around here, it just got long. The guys just had to stay with it. A 15-minute delay is one thing, but I think it ended up being close to an hour. But the players handled it extremely well."

You can listen to McDermott's entire interview during the "Extra Point Show" below:

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Derrick Henry reaches NFL-best speed on 76-yard TD run

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry — listed at 6’3″, 247 pounds — is known for his beastly runs, but his speed is also incredible, and not just for his size. In fact, Henry reached a top speed that no other ball-carrier in the NFL has in the 2021 season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Derrick Henry makes bold claim after leading Titans past Bills

The Tennessee Titans gutted it out against the Buffalo Bills on Monday to escape with a nail-biting 34-32 victory. It was a hard-earned win, to say the least, with the Titans improving to 4-2 after six weeks of action. Running back Derrick Henry starred for the Titans, scoring three touchdowns,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Look: NFL Fans Are Loving Derrick Henry’s T-Shirt Choice

This weekend, the Tennessee Titans are teaming up with Mars Petcare for an adoption drive. Superstar running back Derrick Henry is doing his part, especially for one dog in particular. Henry showed up to his press conference today wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the face of a dog named “Bam...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Titans#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc
tennesseetitans.com

Vote Derrick Henry the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 5

Quarterbacks Tom Brady (Buccaneers), Justin Herbert (Chargers) and Josh Allen (Bills) and running backs Nick Chubb (Browns), Derrick Henry (Titans) and James Robinson (Jaguars) are the nominees for FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for Week 5, the NFL announced today. Henry finished the Titans-Jaguars game Sunday...
NFL
chatsports.com

Derrick Henry joins elite company with big Week 5 performance

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. Derrick Henry is unstoppable. If it feels like The King sets a new record or joins elite company every week, it’s because he probably does. There are plenty of stats to discuss from Sunday’s 37-point performance, but this one may ultimately take the...
NFL
Music City Miracles

Derrick Henry Continues to Dominate Against Stacked Boxes

The Titans got back in the win column on Sunday with a key 18-point victory over the Jaguars. We are so used to Derrick Henry dominating his hometown Jaguars and it was more of the same. The King ran for an astounding 130 yards on 29 carries and not one, not two, but three touchdowns. Henry’s longest run of the day went just for 15 yards. That means Henry was consistently solid, and picked up 4.5 yards per carry. Henry started slow but like we’ve seen so many times before, began wearing the Jags down in the second half.
NFL
WGR550

Matt Milano limited; Julio Jones back for Titans

The Buffalo Bills first injury report of this week is much shorter than it was one week ago as the team prepares to take on the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Monday night. Only one player was listed as not participating due to an injury - running back/special teamer Taiwan Jones as he deals with a hamstring injury. Jones was seen on the stationary bike during the early media-viewing portion of practice on Thursday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Derrick Henry runs wild as the Titans beat the Bills, 34-31

The Tennessee Titans were sitting at 3-2 entering the night, set to face the Bills in a measuring stick moment. Josh Allen’s Bills are perhaps the best team in the AFC — also perhaps a future opponent for the Titans come January. Once again, Derrick Henry stole the show and...
NFL
mainstreet-nashville.com

Derrick Henry stiff-arms questions about his workload

Derrick Henry's numbers are remarkable and, to some, alarming. But Henry stiff-arms the questions about possible overuse, the same way he has against so many defenders over the years. “You all keep asking about this workload stuff," Henry said. "I just go out and play. That is for you all...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

ESPN's Michael Wilbon compares Derrick Henry to Emmitt Smith

Derrick Henry has been on a tear this season for the Tennessee Titans. The former Alabama running back is averaging 130.5 yards rushing per game, with 783 yards rushing on the year and 10 touchdowns. Michael Wilbon stated on ‘Pardon the Interruption’ on ESPN on Tuesday that Henry reminds him...
NFL
WKBW-TV

Bills run defense struggles to stop Derrick Henry in 34-31 loss

NASHVILLE, TN (WKBW) — The Bills run defense knows how big of a challenge Titans running back Derrick Henry is, and it showed in Monday night’s game. Henry finished with 20 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns, surpassing the 100-yard mark for the 5th straight game. His longest run of the day was a 76-yard touchdown run where he, according to the ESPN broadcast, reached 21.8 miles per hour. It was the fastest run of his career.
NFL
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
386
Followers
2K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy