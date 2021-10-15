McDermott: Derrick Henry playing at 'an all-time high level'

Following a dominant win on "Sunday Night Football" over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium this past week, the Bills are looking to extend their winning streak to a fifth game, as Buffalo takes to the prime-time stage again in Week 6 with a "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The Bills, once again, played a complete contest in all three phases of the game. The Buffalo offense was able to move the ball effectively against the Chiefs and put up 38 points against the defending AFC champions. The defense was able to limit Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense, while also forcing three turnovers. Even the special teams unit was able to contribute with another turnover on a kickoff earlier in the game.

With the Bills riding extremely high heading into their final game before the bye week on Monday, the Titans will present their own challenge come kickoff in Tennessee.

The Titans boast a top-10 offensive unit in the NFL, led primarily by the rushing attack with All-Pro running back Derrick Henry. Tennessee currently ranks third in the NFL with an average of 167.8 yards per-game on the ground, with Henry already averaging 128 yards per-game to lead the league among running backs.

While the passing game has yet to find its groove through the first five games of 2021, Ryan Tannehill could possibly have two of the best weapons to throw to in the air with A.J. Brown lined up on one side of the field and Julio Jones on the other.

Defensively, the Titans are in the lower-half of the NFL, in terms of overall defense, averaging 381.8 yards-against per-game. That could be an issue going against a Buffalo offense that is averaging 410.4 yards per-game, and boasts the best scoring unit in the league with 34.4 points per-game.

Although his team enters Monday night's contest as, arguably, the best team in the NFL, Bills head coach Sean McDermott knows his group cannot afford overlook a team like the Titans.

McDermott joined Sal Capaccio on the "Extra Point Show" for his weekly appearance on "Buffalo Bills Football Friday." He talked about this week's upcoming matchup in prime-time, as well as last week's impressive performance against the Chiefs, and more.

Here is some of what McDermott had to say:

McDermott on facing Derrick Henry once again:

"He's playing at a high level, and probably an all-time high level. He's big, he's fast, he breaks tackles. Then the combination of what they've added outside with Julio Jones and A.J. Brown, to what was an already good receiving corps, makes it a tough combination with what they can do at the line of scrimmage and what they can do in the passing game."

McDermott on trying to prepare to face a player of Henry's status:

"It's hard to simulate that during the week. It's probably not something you're really able to do realistically because no one really has that type of body back there. We just do the best we can, and making sure we're getting ourselves ready to go."

McDermott on his team's handling of the extensive weather delay in Kansas City:

"It was pretty normal up until the point we got the heads up from the league that they were going to suspend the game due to weather. Then from there, we put our weather plan into place and our guys executed to a 'T'. Our strength coaches, our training staff, our sports science staff did a phenomenal job of getting the players what they needed, and the players got themselves what they needed as well. ... The hardest part was, probably like some of the winters around here, it just got long. The guys just had to stay with it. A 15-minute delay is one thing, but I think it ended up being close to an hour. But the players handled it extremely well."

You can listen to McDermott's entire interview during the "Extra Point Show" below: