CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Vegas' economic impact as international travel set to return

By Jason Dinant
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SaRKi_0cSY2ROH00

As the pandemic started and travel restrictions were put in place, the Las Vegas economy took a big hit.

The impact of international travel being halted has left a mark on the city and the tourism industry.

Some good news is on the way, the White House confirmed today that the U.S. is set to reopen air and land travel to international travelers starting Nov. 8, as long as the travelers are fully vaccinated.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority published a report on the impact of COVID-19 on the Southern Nevada tourism industry and international travelers play a big role.

RELATED: New report reveals how hard pandemic hit Las Vegas tourism industry

In the report, LVCVA shows how U.S. road trip travel has fairly rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, while air travel as of April 2021 was still lower.

LVCVA

The economic impact of the pandemic has been about $19.2 billion, according to LVCVA.

While domestic travel has returned to Southern Nevada, the addition of the international traveler will only add to the rebound of Las Vegas.

LVCVA

Check back for more updates to this story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
celebrityaccess.com

The U.S. Announces New Vaccine Requirements For International Travel

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, the Biden administration unveiled updated guidelines for traveling into the United States, including stricter requirements for unvaccinated U.S. citizens and a revocation of most country specific guidelines for entry. Beginning on November 8th, American citizens and long-term residents will be required to be vaccinated,...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#The White House#Southern Nevada#Lvcva Check
TravelDailyNews.com

New international border openings set to accelerate lift in business travel

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Optimistic and tangible signs of recovery in the business travel sector could be seen over the past month. In the latest poll from TheGlobal Business Travel Association (GBTA), half (52%) of industry respondents reported more optimism compared to September. October also saw an increase to 66% of those polled who said their companies are allowing non-essential domestic business travel and, in a high for the year, 42% are now also allowing international travel, while more than half of suppliers (55%) say their bookings from corporate customers increased from last month.
TRAVEL
moodyonthemarket.com

Kalamazoo Hires Highly Regarded Economic Development Leader from Las Vegas

The agency that spearheads economic development in Kalamazoo has made a big hire, luring away a development professional who’s had major success in Las Vegas in recent years. It’s an unusual professional move and probably speaks well of the potential for Kalamazoo’s economic growth. We get the details in this report from WWMT-TV NewsChannel 3 in Kalamazoo (WWMT.com):
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Inc.com

Trade Turkey for Travel: Thanksgiving Is Actually a Great Week for International Travel

It's the end of October, which means many of us are starting to turn our attention to the upcoming holiday season. Maybe that thought fills your mind with blissful images of twinkling lights, browned poultry, and joyful family gatherings. If so, power to you. But if you're one of the many people who view the hoopla and togetherness with more than a sprinkle of dread, I am here to offer you a timely reminder.
TRAVEL
hotelnewsresource.com

GBTA Poll - New International Border Openings Set to Accelerate Lift in Business Travel

Optimistic signs of return and tangible recovery in the business travel sector could be seen over the past month. In the latest poll from The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), half (52%) of industry respondents reported more optimism compared to September. October also saw an increase to 66% of those polled who said their companies are allowing non-essential domestic business travel and, in a high for the year, 42% international travel, while m.
TRAVEL
The Southern

The states most impacted by travel restrictions

The spread of COVID-19’s Delta variant has been a significant step backward in the effort to fight off the coronavirus pandemic. The spread has been particularly unwelcome news for segments of the economy that have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
TRAVEL
Investopedia

The Economic Impact of a Hybrid Office

What Types of Businesses Stand to Benefit From a Hybrid Workplace?. How Could a Hybrid Workplace Affect Employee Well-Being and Job Satisfaction?. The hybrid office, an arrangement that combines remote and in-office work, seems poised to become the new normal for many white-collar workers. This model aims to use what we learned about workplace productivity and work-life balance during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic to create a new setup that maximizes the benefits and minimizes the downsides of both in-office and remote work. Hybrid work, of course, will have its own economic pros and cons.
HOME & GARDEN
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy