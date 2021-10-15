CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marine officer receives reprimand for Afghanistan criticism

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — A military judge issued a reprimand for a Marine lieutenant colonel and ordered him to forfeit $5,000 in pay Friday for his criticism of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, his attorney said. The decision from Col. Glen Hines followed the guilty plea Lt. Col. Stuart...

Times of San Diego

Almost 300 Marines Return to Camp Pendleton After Trying and Tragic Afghanistan Mission

U.S. Marines who had been deployed to Afghanistan reached their home base, Camp Pendleton, on Sunday, after the August combat deaths of nine others from their battalion. Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines Regiment were on duty outside the Kabul airport on Aug. 26 when a suicide bomber detonated explosives, killing 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghans.
MILITARY
wpde.com

Marine gets letter of reprimand, docked $5,000 in pay for posting critical videos

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Marine who posted social media videos criticizing military leadership’s handling of the nation’s withdrawal from Afghanistan faced his sentencing in court Friday. Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller Jr. pled guilty to all six of his misdemeanor-level charges Thursday, including willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox 19

Camp Lejeune Marine officer gets letter of reprimand, $5,000 forfeiture

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - A former Marine battalion commander who was relieved of his duties after he criticized the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan will get a letter of reprimand. This came this morning after Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller pleaded guilty in a special court-martial Thursday morning at Camp Lejeune.
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
sandiegouniontribune.com

A Wyoming farewell for Marine killed in Afghanistan bombing

JACKSON, Wyo. — Dozens of U.S. fellow Marines joined hundreds of Wyoming residents to bid a final farewell at a memorial for Rylee McCollum, one of 13 U.S. servicemenkilled in a suicide bombing as they guarded a gate at a chaotic Kabul, Afghanistan airport during the final U.S. evacuation from that country.
MILITARY
sandiegouniontribune.com

Judge to sentence neo-Nazi group members under terrorism law

GREENBELT, Md. — Two neo-Nazi group members intended to engage in terrorist activity before FBI agents arrested them ahead of a pro-gun rally in Virginia, a federal judge concluded Monday. U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang’s decision to apply a “terrorism enhancement” in sentencing the men favors prosecutors’ recommendation that both...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Rep. Darrell Issa: The Biden Administration Wants Americans To Abandon Their Families In Order To Leave Afghanistan

Congressman Darrell Issa (R-CA) spoke with Brian Kilmeade about the latest on how many Americans are still stranded in Afghanistan. Issa says we have gotten over 250 out successfully after we have been told there were between 100 to 200 tops stranded. Issa explains it is vitally important for Americans to understand how the Biden administration categorizes those who want to leave Afghanistan. Issa says if a person says they will not leave without their mother, wife or child, they are considered by the Biden administration as not wanting to leave. Issa said it comes down to a person being willing to abandon their family in order to be a qualified American. When asked about what needs to be done to solve the supply chain problem, Issa believes this won’t be solved by President Biden. Issa says the ports in Long Beach and L.A. have become less efficient as they became backed up believes if these companies are given a choice of either fixing the problem or the government will intervene, they will find a way to get back on track. Issa believes the ultimatum will lead to the companies bringing in a surge of employees or working overtime and to do the things the unions are not allowing them to do to get the supply chain moving.
U.S. POLITICS
Border Report

Gov. Abbott swears in Texas Military Department Deputy Adjutant General

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott swore in Texas Military Department (TMD) Deputy Adjutant General Monie Ulis Sunday morning. The swearing ceremony was held at the Anzaldua Park located in Mission, Texas. Governor Abbott appointed Deputy Adjutant General Ulis to the position in September. Abbott recognized General Ulis in his capabilities to work in […]
MISSION, TX
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY

