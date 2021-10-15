CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fillmore, CA

11,000-Panel Solar Array At Former Superfund Site Comes Online In Fillmore

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 10 days ago

FILLMORE (CBSLA) — A new solar array capable of powering thousands of homes has come online in Fillmore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0feNn2_0cSY2MDs00

(credit: Ventura County News Channel)

The new array installation is located at 67 E. Telegraph Road, a former superfund site that was repurposed into a 3-MW solar photovoltaic system, according to Ventura County’s General Services Agency. The 11,000-solar panel array came online in September and is expected to provide 3 megawatts of electricity, or approximately 11%, for Ventura County’s facilities.

“GSA worked closely with Ventura Solar, LLC to develop this 3MW solar field which didn’t require any investment on the part of the county but will save the county approximately $100,000 per year on our electric bills while providing a significant portion of our electricity in the form of clean solar power,” David Sasek, director of the county’s GSA, said in a statement.

The new Fillmore array is projected to reduce more than 2,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, a 5% reduction, annually from county operations. The annual savings is projected to be $100,000, but the total estimated savings over the life of the 25-year agreement with Ventura Solar will be between $3.9 and $4.5 million.

The installation was completed without incurring any costs to the county, and was placed on property that would have been unsuitable for other purposes due to being a former superfund site.

“This really was a win-win solution,” Sasek said.

Comments / 2

 

