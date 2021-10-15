CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

New study shows home prices continue to surge in Utah

By Jacob Rueda
ABC4
ABC4
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fR7FA_0cSY2HoF00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 )- A new study by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah reveals which areas in Utah saw the biggest spikes in home prices.

The study, which was called “The State of the State’s Housing Market,” said the state “faces a severe imbalance that creates record price increases for homeowners and renters.”

The COVID-19 pandemic made the housing situation worse, according to the study. A disruption in the supply chain for building materials along with “distorting demand through lower interest rates and increased liquidity” contributed to the state of home prices in Utah.

NEXT: La Nina? Again? What that means for the winter season in Utah

On a national scale, Idaho and Utah saw the biggest price jumps in the second quarter of 2020-2021, according to an infographic from the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Idaho’s prices jumped 37.1% and Utah’s prices jumped 28.3%.

The lowest price jumps were in North Dakota and Louisiana at 8.7% and 9.6% respectively.

The median home price of multifamily homes in Utah went up to just under $350,000 in the period between 2020 and 2021. Single-family home prices soared to $460,000 during the same period.

Sevier County saw the biggest spike in prices at 48.6% compared to Uintah County, which actually saw a 2.1% drop in home prices.

Homes in Salt Lake County spiked 20.5% from $365,000 in 2020 to $440,000 in 2021.

NEXT: USU Observatory hosts telescope viewing tonight, open to public

The report said that Utah’s homeowner wealth grew by $70 billion over the past year while more people took on more household debt. With home prices appreciating, it made buying a house “an attractive investment.”

So with all that said, is there still a housing shortage in Utah?

“A housing shortage occurs when the growth in households exceeds the growth in housing units, historically an uncommon condition in Utah,” the study said.

However, in 2020, Utah saw more households than housing units, with almost 32,000 households to roughly 24,000 housing units. In fact, the number of housing units in Utah has been dropping considerably between 2010 and 2020.

This led to low rental vacancies and not homeless households as one might expect.

“In other words, the shortage has removed vacant units from the housing market,” the study said, “an unhealthy condition leading to higher housing prices and rental rates.”

It will take several years for the gap between households and housing units to return to what the study calls “a healthy condition.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC4

New Daybreak community to build 20,000 new homes

DAYBREAK, Utah (ABC4) – Looking for a new home? A large-scale community has been announced in Daybreak with construction set to start this month. IHP Capital Partners and Fieldstone Homes will take part in a joint venture to develop the residential project. Homes will range in size from 2,800 square feet to 3,500 square feet. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
realtynewsreport.com

Home Price Surge Will Slow Down, Economist Says

By Dale King, Realty News Report – Virtually all recent studies of real estate markets across the nation come to the same conclusion. Home prices are increasing – in some areas, soaring. All this is fueled by ongoing dirt-cheap mortgage rates, heavy demand and a shrinking list of available homes.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State Where Income Is Soaring

There is an impression among some Americans that the COVID-19 pandemic ruined the economy, created a drop in GDP, and a spike in unemployment. While these things did happen, the recovery was remarkably swift. Unemployment has fallen to 5.2% according to BLS August figures. GDP may grow as fast this year than it has in […]
INCOME TAX
Business Insider

This map shows which US states have the most people quitting their jobs

A first-of-its-kind report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals where Americans are quitting their jobs the most. August quit rates were highest in Kentucky and Idaho, while they sat below the US average in California and New York. The new data suggests the labor shortage is most intense in...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
North Dakota State
State
Louisiana State
Utah State
Utah Real Estate
Local
Utah Business
State
Idaho State
State
Utah State
wagmtv.com

Pace of home sales slows in Maine, but prices still surge

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The pace of home sales slowed slightly in Maine last month, but home prices continued an upward surge. The Maine Association of Realtors says sales decreased by a little less than 10% in September, but prices went up nearly 17%. The president of the association says...
MAINE STATE
Austin American-Statesman

Austin home prices still climbing, but market shows 'calming trend'

Compared with its previous frenzied pace, Central Texas' housing market is continuing its "calming trend" across the region, according to the latest data from the Austin Board of Realtors. In September, sales declined in the region and within Austin's city limits, even as the median home-sales prices in both areas...
AUSTIN, TX
Martinsville Reporter-Times

Hot housing market: Home prices surge in Morgan County while supply remains low

MARTINSVILLE — Home prices in Central Indiana have surged over the past several years, and Morgan County is no exception. In September 2016, the average home in the county was sold for under $130,000. Today, the average median sales price is $234,000, which is up more than 9 percent from just last year, according to the MIBOR Realtor Association, which represents about 9,500 realtors in 12 central Indiana counties.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Price#Housing Prices#The University Of Utah
ksl.com

New study reveals which Utah cities, counties saw biggest housing price increases

SALT LAKE CITY — Any guesses for which Utah areas saw the biggest price jumps in home sales over the past year?. If you guessed Summit County, which includes Park City, perhaps one of the most desirable ski resort destinations in Utah and the West, you're on the money. The area remains Utah's most expensive community. The median sales price of homes there jumped from $801,274 in 2020 to $1.15 million in 2021, a 43.5% increase in just one year.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah is the most home-energy efficient state in U.S., study shows

(ABC4) – Utah has been rated the most home energy-efficient state according to an analysis that measured the efficiency of auto and home-energy consumption in 48 U.S. states. According to personal finance site WalletHub, each state was weighted proportionally to reflect national consumption patterns and graded on a 100-point scale. The closer a state got […]
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Home heating prices going up around the nation, but not as high in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — It’s going to cost you more to heat your house this winter. But in Utah, it won’t be as much as some other places around the country. A new national report shows home heating prices are going up because fuel prices are rising and demand has also gone up since last year, and some areas could pay as much as 40% more.
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Home prices out of reach for more than half of Utah households

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More than half of Utah’s households cannot afford the state’s median home price, a new report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute found. It's especially bleak for renters who are trying to move into home ownership, the State of the State's Housing Market report found, as roughly three-fourths of renters have been priced out of the market.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Siskiyou Daily

Worsened by the pandemic, surge in home prices keeps ownership out of reach for many

Even before COVID-19, California had a tremendous need for more affordable housing. But the pandemic has exacerbated the situation as home prices have shot up during the past year, spurred by the virus, which has squeezed the number of homes for sale and increased demand, especially in rural towns like Mount Shasta as some families flee urban areas for a less hectic lifestyle.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Daily Record

Surge in Colorado home prices both record-setting and widespread

The pandemic put a torch to U.S. home price appreciation, resulting in gains surpassing those seen even during the headiest years of the housing bubble. And in that hot national market, Colorado stands out for how many areas are seeing double-digit gains in home values. The state is one of...
COLORADO STATE
FOX8 News

NC unemployment now on 12-month streak of lower rates

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate has now declined every month for the past year. The state Commerce Department announced Friday that September’s seasonally adjusted rate was 4.2% compared to 4.3% in August. The number of additional employed workers again outpaced the additional number of people entering the state’s labor force. The last […]
ECONOMY
phl17.com

New study shows statewide impact of small businesses

Many small businesses, both local and national, have not survived the COVID-19 pandemic, and since the initial shutdown in March 2020, Americans have worried about the pandemic’s impact on the economy. Government legislation for funding small businesses, such as the CARE Act earlier this year, have helped those businesses trying...
SMALL BUSINESS
theapopkavoice.com

New AARP report shows while Florida nursing home staff vaccination rate is rising, still below national average; continues #1 in resident deaths

Though rising, nursing home staff vaccination in Florida (now at 53%) still far below the industry standard of 75%, and trailing the national average of 67%. AARP released the Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard today (October 14, 2021), which tracks nursing home data including cases, deaths, resident and staff vaccination rates. The new report covers data in the four weeks ending September 19, 2021. Florida continues to rank first in the nation reporting 289 new nursing home resident deaths from COVID-19, up from 237 deaths in the previous month’s report. These new deaths in Florida represent 14 percent of 2,131 total COVID-19 deaths occurring in nursing homes across the United States – a number that nearly doubled nationally since the last report.
FLORIDA STATE
Land Line Media

Diesel surge continues

The trend of higher diesel prices continued with the release of the latest weekly report from the Energy Information Administration. According to the EIA report, the national average price per gallon is now $3.586, up from $3.477 last week. By region, the Central Atlantic saw the biggest jump in price...
TRAFFIC
ABC4

ABC4

1K+
Followers
397
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy