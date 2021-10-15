Colorado Springs again ranked in top 10 of 100 best places to live in the U.S.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you love living in Colorado Springs, it turns out there might be some statistical data to back up why. According to Livability.com , Colorado Springs ranks high in the top 100 best places to live in America at number nine.

The list is compiled based on surveys, studies, and an algorithm. The data analyzed more than 1,000 small to mid-sized cities on factors like safety, affordability, economic stability, outdoor recreation, accessibility, and community engagement.

This year, Livability said the pandemic changed several factors they considered since more people began working remotely. With more work-at-home households, survey participants were asked if they could work from anywhere, which factors would be most heavily considered when picking a new city.

Since March 2020, more than 42% of the U.S. population has either moved or considered moving, according to Livability.

