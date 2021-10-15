CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs again ranked in top 10 of 100 best places to live in the U.S.

By Riley Carroll
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ITlUc_0cSY2COc00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you love living in Colorado Springs, it turns out there might be some statistical data to back up why. According to Livability.com , Colorado Springs ranks high in the top 100 best places to live in America at number nine.

The list is compiled based on surveys, studies, and an algorithm. The data analyzed more than 1,000 small to mid-sized cities on factors like safety, affordability, economic stability, outdoor recreation, accessibility, and community engagement.

This year, Livability said the pandemic changed several factors they considered since more people began working remotely. With more work-at-home households, survey participants were asked if they could work from anywhere, which factors would be most heavily considered when picking a new city.

Since March 2020, more than 42% of the U.S. population has either moved or considered moving, according to Livability.

The post Colorado Springs again ranked in top 10 of 100 best places to live in the U.S. appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 4

FJ CRUISING
9d ago

🐂~💩!!! The Springs done turned into a 💩hole city. Crime is sky rocketing, ghettos growing, homeless all over. Not like it was just ten years ago. Oing to be like Baltimore soon enough....just watch

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Human Trafficking Task Force calls for Colorado Springs council to enact illicit spa ordinance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Human Trafficking Task Force of Southern Colorado is advocating for the Colorado Springs City Council to pass an ordinance regulating massage businesses to fight human trafficking. Over the weekend, the group held their annual symposium, which focused on the nearly three dozen illicit massage businesses in Colorado Springs first The post Human Trafficking Task Force calls for Colorado Springs council to enact illicit spa ordinance appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Better process toward approving transit projects, meeting needs sought by Colorado Springs City Council

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Will combining two citizen advisory committees into one, help the city do a better job of agreeing on and following through on transit projects? The City Council apparently thinks so, and is expected to vote on an ordinance to that effect Tuesday. KRDO Under current procedure, the nine-member Active Transportation The post Better process toward approving transit projects, meeting needs sought by Colorado Springs City Council appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

District 60 asks for input on how to spend COVID-related funds

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo School District 60 is asking for input from the community on how to spend money provided by the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) fund. According to the officials, the district will receive $42.9 million, which will be spent over the next 2-3 years. D60 The post District 60 asks for input on how to spend COVID-related funds appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two Colorado Springs elementary schools repurposing and transferring students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Harrison School District Two and Pikes Peak United Way plan to open a first of its kind family success center in southeast Colorado Springs. The center will take over what is currently the Pikes Peak Elementary School. Lackluster enrollment rates caused by lower birth rates and fewer housing options is prompting The post Two Colorado Springs elementary schools repurposing and transferring students appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates takes closer look at efficacy of all 3 COVID vaccines, which booster to get

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- As more people are permitted to get their COVID-19 booster shots throughout the U.S., 13 Investigates took a closer look at the efficacy of all three COVID vaccines in Colorado. This past week, both the FDA and CDC gave the green light for people to 'mix-and-match' their COVID-19 vaccines The post 13 Investigates takes closer look at efficacy of all 3 COVID vaccines, which booster to get appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo City Council passes ordinances funding housing for COVID positive homeless individuals

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday evening, the Pueblo City Council passed two resolutions related to funding for homeless housing. The first ordinance gives the Pueblo Rescue Mission $20,000 to provide shelter for individuals in Pueblo experiencing homelessness and COVID-19. The ordinance aims to relieve homeless shelters that may have too many COVID-19 positive visitors to The post Pueblo City Council passes ordinances funding housing for COVID positive homeless individuals appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

District 20 closes 2 schools Tuesday after discovering plans of “large-scale” protest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two Academy District 20 schools will not have school Tuesday after the district discovered plans for a large-scale protest in front of the schools. According to district officials, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call inquiring about a "permit to conduct a peaceful protest at Chinook Trail Middle School The post District 20 closes 2 schools Tuesday after discovering plans of “large-scale” protest appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Manitou Springs becomes “Safe Stop City” in effort to reduce auto-bike crashes

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Manitou Springs is taking on some adjusted traffic rules for bicyclists and motorcyclists, and categorizing themselves as a "Safe Stop City" to reduce crashes involving cars and bikes, according to a release from the city. As a "Safe Stop City" anyone on two wheels can treat stop signs as yields and The post Manitou Springs becomes “Safe Stop City” in effort to reduce auto-bike crashes appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Livability Com
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado now has the 14th highest level of COVID transmission in U.S.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy reports between October 1 the 14, COVID cases in Colorado increased by 61%. According to Dr. Herlihy, that data was tracked per the 100,000 population. This spike puts Colorado as the 14th highest state for COVID transmission in the U.S. “There are two things that The post Colorado now has the 14th highest level of COVID transmission in U.S. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Thousands of Colorado healthcare workers exempt from COVID-19 vaccine mandate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has released new data to 13 Investigates showing an estimate on how many healthcare workers in Colorado are vaccinated against COVID-19. A state emergency rule mandates all Colorado healthcare workers be fully vaccinated by October 31. The state board of health The post Thousands of Colorado healthcare workers exempt from COVID-19 vaccine mandate appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Confused if you’re eligible for a booster shot? You’re not alone.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- If you're confused about if you can get your booster shot, you're not alone. Conflicting and changing information has made it tough for some to know when it's time. Tyger Smith, who runs the state's Chapel Hills Mall vaccination site in Colorado Springs, says he's had to turn away about 20-30% The post Confused if you’re eligible for a booster shot? You’re not alone. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pueblo reach 2021 highs

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the Pueblo Department of Health and Environment issued new COVID-19 numbers detailing that 78 people in Pueblo are hospitalized with COVID-19. According to officials, that's the highest amount of hospitalizations since January 2020. From October 13th-20th, there have been 15 COVID deaths in Pueblo, including a two-year-old child, according to The post COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pueblo reach 2021 highs appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRDO News Channel 13

COVID-19 booster shot approval expansion

COLORADO, (KRDO)-- This week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccinations as booster doses for people more likely to have severe consequences if they catch the virus. People vaccinated with Moderna have to wait approximately six months or more after their second dose to The post COVID-19 booster shot approval expansion appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Wildlife mitigation system built into I-25 south Gap

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Thursday, the Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado Parks and Wildlife unveiled an expansive wildlife mitigation system between Monument and Castle Rock in the I-25 S Gap. The goal is to help reduce the number of accidents on the road. "There's about 12 miles on either side of the interstate The post Wildlife mitigation system built into I-25 south Gap appeared first on KRDO.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two houses offered for free in Colorado Springs giveaway — but there’s a catch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the average home price at $500,000, getting one for free would seem too good to be true, right? But that's exactly what's happening with two adjacent houses on West Costilla Street in the southwest downtown area. KRDO The houses were built around 1900; the smaller one is vacant, has The post Two houses offered for free in Colorado Springs giveaway — but there’s a catch appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

E-bike program in Pueblo aims to help low-income workers

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Community leaders in Pueblo are finding a way to make it easier for low-income workers to get around town. Pueblo County, the City of Pueblo, Pueblo West Metropolitan District, local non-profit organizations, and active community members are implementing a program called e-Cycle-to-Own. Through the program, electric bicycles will be given to The post E-bike program in Pueblo aims to help low-income workers appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Prop 6-B proponents hope to bring tax equity to the Briargate area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- In Briargate, 75% of residents are paying 100% of a special property tax in the area. Now, proponents of Proposition 6B hope to change the tax inequity. A “yes” vote on prop 6B would create a new special improvement district for the area to care for landscaping on common areas, like The post Prop 6-B proponents hope to bring tax equity to the Briargate area appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County implements new flu data dashboard

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, El Paso County Public Health launched a new influenza data dashboard to track timely and relevant local flu data. According to EPCPH, the interactive dashboard will give weekly updates on fly hospitalizations and pediatric deaths throughout the 2021-2022 flu season. That data will then be compared to previous The post El Paso County implements new flu data dashboard appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

District 20 finishes interviews for investigation into photo of student with taped on mask

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, Academy District 20 announced an update on the investigation into allegations that a teacher forced students to tape masks to their faces. According to Allison Cortez with D20, the district has finished interviews and is now analyzing all of the statements. At this time, Cortez is not sure when The post District 20 finishes interviews for investigation into photo of student with taped on mask appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Utilities customers could face temporary price hike

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- If you're a Colorado Springs Utilities customer, get ready to pay a higher bill for the next three months. On Wednesday, CSU Pricing and Rates Manager Scott Shirola presented to the CSU Board a proposed bill increase. If approved, there would be a 10.9% overall utility bill increase. "Unfortunately, this year, The post Colorado Springs Utilities customers could face temporary price hike appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy