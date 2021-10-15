CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball HoF Announces The Chosen-1's Invitational, Partnering With Nike and LeBron

By Madeline Coleman
 10 days ago

The Chosen-1's Invitational will feature both boys and girls programs of four Nike Elite high schools, including James's alma mater.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced a new high school event in partnership with Nike and LeBron James called The Chosen-1's Invitational.

The four-game showcase will take place Dec. 4 at the Staples Center, and four Nike Elite high schools will participate—both boys and girls programs from Christ the King High School (Queens, N.Y.), Fairfax High School (Los Angeles), Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) and St. Vincent-St. Mary High School (Akron, Ohio).

"St. Vincent - St. Mary being LeBron's Alma Mater is thankful to be part of what we hope will become an annual event," coach Dru Joyce said in a statement. "Playing great competition in a storied NBA Arena will be a lifelong highlight for our players and our school."

The tournament name is reportedly inspired by LeBron's tagline when he was on Sports Illustrated 's cover in high school , which he eventually tattooed on his back.

Sponsors for the invitational include Keck Medicine of USC, Beyond Meat, Takis Chips, and Nike. Television broadcast information will be released at a later date, per Basketball Hall of Fame

The Chosen-1’s Invitational Showcase Schedule

2:00 p.m.—Fairfax vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary (Girls)

3:30 p.m.—Sierra Canyon vs. Christ the King (Girls)

5:00 p.m.—Christ the King vs. Fairfax (Boys)

7:00 p.m.—Sierra Canyon vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary (Boys)

