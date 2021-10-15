Final Score Friday Week 8 scores and highlights
RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is CBS 6's weekly Central Virginia high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from games played on Friday. All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted.
Week 8
| (2) Manchester - 35
(8) Midlothian - 42
|(7) Hopewell - 21
|(5) Thomas Dale - 39
|(1) Highland Springs - 32
|Hanover - 6
|(3) Dinwiddie - 49
|Petersburg - 6
|(4) Varina - 45
|Atlee - 7
|Hermitage - 28
|Freeman - 20
|Henrico - 13
|(5) Thomas Dale - 46
|Monacan - 20
|James River - 33
|Godwin - 37
|Deep Run - 0
|Mechanicsville - 15
|Henrico - 30
|Goochland - 55
|Monticello - 3
|Benedictine - 21
|Collegiate - 7
|(6) Matoaca - 56
|Prince George - 6
|Armstrong - 0
|(9) Patrick Henry - 53
|L.C. Bird - 21
|Cosby - 18
|Powhatan - 36
|Clover Hill - 20
|Colonial Heights - 14
|Meadowbrook - 0
|Glen Allen - 41
|Faquier - 0
|BSH
|Richmond Christian
|New Kent - 48
|Grafton - 20
|Louisa - 27
|Western Albemarle - 0
|Caroline
|Courtland
|Lafayette - 42
|King William - 61
|Cumberland - 12
|Amelia - 40
|Essex
|Colonial Beach
|North Umberland
|Washington & Lee
|Lancaster
|Rappahanock
|Charles City
|Middlesex
|Fork Union
|Trinity Episcopal SAT 2PM
|Woodberry Forest
|(10) St. Christopher's SAT 2PM
