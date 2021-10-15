CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Score Friday Week 8 scores and highlights

By Lane Casadonte, Sean Robertson
RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is CBS 6's weekly Central Virginia high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from games played on Friday. All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted.

Week 8

(2) Manchester - 35
(8) Midlothian - 42
(7) Hopewell - 21
(5) Thomas Dale - 39
(1) Highland Springs - 32
Hanover - 6
(3) Dinwiddie - 49
Petersburg - 6
(4) Varina - 45
Atlee - 7
Hermitage - 28
Freeman - 20
Henrico - 13
(5) Thomas Dale - 46
Monacan - 20
James River - 33
Godwin - 37
Deep Run - 0
Mechanicsville - 15
Henrico - 30
Goochland - 55
Monticello - 3
Benedictine - 21
Collegiate - 7
(6) Matoaca - 56
Prince George - 6
Armstrong - 0
(9) Patrick Henry - 53
L.C. Bird - 21
Cosby - 18
Powhatan - 36
Clover Hill - 20
Colonial Heights - 14
Meadowbrook - 0
Glen Allen - 41
Faquier - 0
BSH
Richmond Christian
New Kent - 48
Grafton - 20
Louisa - 27
Western Albemarle - 0
Caroline
Courtland
Lafayette - 42
King William - 61
Cumberland - 12
Amelia - 40
Essex
Colonial Beach
North Umberland
Washington & Lee
Lancaster
Rappahanock
Charles City
Middlesex
Fork Union
Trinity Episcopal SAT 2PM
Woodberry Forest
(10) St. Christopher's SAT 2PM

