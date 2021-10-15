CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Mary’s senior Aidan Emmerich shoots course-record 61 to win CCL Championship at Hillview

By Mike Alongi
Itemlive.com
 10 days ago
NORTH READING ― Swampscott native and St. Mary’s senior Aidan Emmerich had been playing stellar golf all season long for the Spartans, but he saved the best for last by shooting a course-record 61(8-under par) at Hillview Golf Course to win the Catholic Central League individual championship Friday morning.

Emmerich made nine birdies and one bogey over the course of his 18-hole round, tearing up the par-69 course ― which plays to 5,773 yards.

“My wedge game was really dialed (Friday),” said Emmerich. “I hit probably 12 wedge shots to within 10 feet, and it definitely helps you make putts when you hit it that close.”

For St. Mary’s coach Jay Fiste, this isn’t the biggest surprise considering Emmerich is on a streak of 10 straight rounds under par.

“He just played incredible golf out there,” said Fiste. “Everything was working for him out there. He’s been on a great run, but this was above and beyond.”

“I’ve been feeling good about my game for a while now,” said Emmerich. “For some reason my game really seems to start coming around in the fall, which can be annoying sometimes since I play all summer. But lately I’ve just been really dialed in.”

Emmerich got started right away, making birdie on the par-5 opening hole. He also made birdie on the fourth hole before rattling off three straight birdies to close the front nine and make the turn in just 31 strokes.

After a par on the 10th hole, Emmerich made back-to-back birdies on 11 and 12 and then another birdie on 15.

And yes, that sacred number for golfers ― 59 ― did come into his head on the back nine.

“It definitely came into my head, especially because the guys in my group were all excited about it as well,” said Emmerich, who several hours later was still frustrated that he three-putted the par-3 16th hole for his only bogey of the day.

But he bounced right back from that bogey with a birdie on the 17th, and after making a par on the final hole he signed his scorecard with the record-setting number on it.

Emmerich is riding high after his big round, which is good considering he still has more high school golf to play ― namely the Division 2 North Championship Tuesday morning at Bradford Country Club in Haverhill.

“I’ve still got plenty to work on, but I’ve just got to go out there and keep executing like I know I can,” said Emmerich. “I’ve never played Bradford before, but I’m just going to go out there and play my game.”

“I think he’s one of the best players in the field, so if he goes out and plays his best then he’s going to be tough to beat,” said Fiste.

