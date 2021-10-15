CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three-car crash caused heavy delays on South Virginia St. Friday morning

By Ramsey Pfeffinger
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police responded to a scene of a multi-car injury crash on South Virginia Friday...

Carmen Meador Hunter
10d ago

the accidents on are roadways are getting worse everyday. People are getting hit by cars also everyday. Slow down people. I noticed that most of the people driving with out of state license are the ones driving to fast. Also alot of rude drivers riding other drivers bumpers. I've lived here for over 40 yrs, slow down show some respect.

Suzanne Metz Apau
10d ago

granted, there are quite a few California drivers out there who are irresponsible but I've also seen quite a few Nevada irresponsible drivers as well! and they're both in races to get to wherever they're going! agree with you on SLOWING DOWN!

Smiley666
10d ago

What??? Ca. Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee,North Carolina, Alaska, New Mexico... All this week... on Pyramid 🛣️🛣️🛣️🛣️🛣️🛣️🛣️🛣️🛣️🛣️🛣️🛣️🛣️!!!!

