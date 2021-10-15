CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Truck Friday with Laziz Ya Lebanese

 10 days ago

Every Friday we like to feature a new food truck that’s roaming the metro Denver area and this week it’s all about authentic Lebanese cuisine.

Siham Halime and her sons are the owners of Laziz Ya Lebanese food truck and they’re specialty is Mediterranean Lebanese food. Siham says her food is truly the real food you can say it can take you home to Lebanon.

Laziz Ya Lebanese food truck features made from scratch and with fresh ingredients and their signature is quality and consistency.

You can find Laziz Ya Lebanese on the Go Truckster mobile app to find out where they’ll be next.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

