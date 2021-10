Spanish forward Rodrigo has praised the “amazing” support of Leeds fans ahead of their Carabao Cup tie at Arsenal.Rodrigo scored an added-time penalty to secure a 1-1 Premier League draw against Wolves at Elland Road on Saturday, a result which kept Marcelo Bielsa’s side three points above the relegation zone.“I think we deserved more from the game,” said Rodrigo, who held his nerve to convert the penalty awarded for Nelson Semedo’s foul on 19-year-old substitute Joe Gelhardt.“I thought we played really well and dominated the game from the beginning, until the end.“Unfortunately we conceded a goal almost from nothing. It’s...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 HOURS AGO