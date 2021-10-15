3 Stocks to Buy on Rising Cloud Infrastructure Spending

We believe that FedEx Corporation stock (NYSE: FDX), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock (NASDAQ: REGN), D.R. Horton Stock (NYSE: DHI), Progressive Corp Stock (NYSE: PGR), and Cigna Corp Stock (NYSE: CI) are currently better valued than Best Buy stock (NYSE: BBY). Best Buy’s current price-to-operating income ratio of 11x is higher than levels of 9x for FDX and REGN, and 6x for DHI, PGR, and CI. But does this gap in valuation make sense? We don’t think so, especially if we look at the fundamentals. More specifically, we arrive at our conclusion by looking at historical trends in revenues and operating income for these companies. Our dashboard Better Bet Than BBY: Pay Less To Get More From S&P 500 Peers FDX, REGN, DHI, PGR, and CI has more details – parts of which are summarized below.

