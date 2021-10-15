CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

PerkinElmer (PKI) Receives EUA from FDA for Latest Assay

Zacks.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePKI - Free Report) recently announced that it has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for the PKamp Respiratory SARS-CoV-2-RT-PCR Panel 1 assay. Following this announcement, qualified laboratories can commence using this single test immediately for the simultaneous qualitative identification and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, influenza B and...

pharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA grants EUA for Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine booster dose

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine booster dose. The booster shot will be administered for adults aged 18 and above at least two months after their first dose of the J&J Covid-19 vaccine. It will also...
contagionlive.com

FDA Issues EUA for New Saliva Sample Collection for Thermo Fisher Device

The company announced the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for use with its Spectrum Solutions SpectrumDNA SDNA-1000 collection device on the Amplitude Solution. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued Thermo Fisher Scientific an EUA to run COVID-19 tests from saliva samples collected with their Spectrum Solutions SpectrumDNA SDNA-1000 collection device on the Amplitude Solution.
pharmacytimes.com

COVID-19 Vaccines: FDA Approved, EUA, and in the Pipeline

Clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccine efficacy has led to the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Genetic variants of SARS-CoV-2 have emerged worldwide. Within the United States, these variants are tracked and classified into categories based on genetic sequencing, laboratory testing, and epidemiological investigations.1 The SARS-CoV-2 Interagency Group—established by the US Department of Health and Human Services to improve coordination between the CDC, FDA, National Institutes of Health, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, and the Department of Defense—has classified and is monitoring variants currently circulating in the United States into 3 groups: variants of interest, variants of concern, and variants of high consequence (Table 1).1 Variants of interest include Eto, Iota, Kappa, and a currently unnamed variant, whereas Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Gamma are variants of concern. No strains of SARS-CoV-2 have been deemed "variants of high consequence" at this time.1 Data from September 11, 2021, indicate that the highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is now responsible for the majority of COVID-19 cases in the United States (98.6%-100%).2.
wbiw.com

Independent assessment of the FDA’s EUA Process for COVID-19 tests

At the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, much of the focus in 2020 and 2021 has been dominated by the Agency’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) has significantly contributed to the COVID-19 response, including working to help grant emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for over 600 medical devices – more than a ten-fold increase over the number authorized in all prior public health emergencies (PHEs) combined – and authorized over 900 additional medical devices through traditional pathways, for a total of more than 1,700 medical devices authorized.
njbmagazine.com

J&J COVID-19 Booster Recommended for EUA by FDA Advisory Committee

New Brunswick-based Johnson & Johnson announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) unanimously voted 19-0 to recommend Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for adults aged 18 and older at least two months following initial vaccination with the single-shot vaccine.
KABC

FDA To Discuss EUA For Moderna, J&J Boosters

(Washington, DC) — An FDA advisory committee will meet this week to discuss emergency use authorization for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine boosters. The meetings will happen on Thursday and Friday. Currently, both vaccines have emergency use authorization for adults 18 and up. The committee will also look at data of a booster that differs from the original vaccine received and is described as a “mix and match” booster.
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Brii Biosciences files EUA with US FDA for Covid-19 combination therapy

Brii Biosciences has filled an emergency use authorization (EUA) application with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its combination therapy, BRII-196/BRII-198, to treat Covid-19 patients. BRII-196/BRII-198 is a SARS-CoV-2 neutralising monoclonal antibody combination therapy, which is intended to treat non-hospitalised Covid-19 patients at high risk of clinical progression...
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Study: Vaccinated People’s Death Risks News Revealed By The CDC

It’s been revealed that according to a new CDC study, people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or J&J vaccines are less likely to die from non-COVID-related causes. The study was led by Stanley Xu from Kaiser Permanente Southern California and took into account people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
healththoroughfare.com

Study Claims People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Are Less Likely To Die Of Other Causes As Well

According to a new study published by the CDC, people fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine are also less likely to die of other causes other than the virus as well!. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their official website on Friday, telling the population that receiving the shots might just lower their risk of death regardless of cause, as opposed to unvaccinated individuals.
@JohnLocke

Yale Study Boosts Case for Natural COVID Immunity

Athena Thorne writes for PJMedia.com about the latest evidence that natural immunity against COVID ought to get more respect than it does among government officials. To their dismay, the Yale School of Public Health just concluded that immunity acquired by COVID-19 infection lasts three times longer and is stronger than that provided by vaccination. Naturally, the Yale Daily News downplayed the info under the headline, “COVID-19 reinfection is likely among unvaccinated individuals, Yale study finds.”
AFP

Moderna reports positive results for Covid vaccine in younger children

US biotech firm Moderna said Monday its Covid vaccine was safe and produced a strong immune response in children aged 6-11, adding it would submit trial data to global regulators soon. The news comes as a panel of government advisors was preparing to meet Tuesday on the question of whether to authorize the Pfizer vaccine in kids aged 5-11, with top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci predicting it would be available by mid-November. "We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its primary immunogenicity endpoints," Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement. An interim analysis from a mid-to-late stage clinical trial of 4,753 children showed that two doses of vaccine produced a high level of neutralizing antibodies -- Y-shaped proteins that bind to the coronavirus and block it from entering human cells.
