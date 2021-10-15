CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

South Whitehall man charged with vehicular homicide, drunken driving in Montgomery County crash

By Daniel Patrick Sheehan, The Morning Call
 15 days ago

A 23-year-old South Whitehall Township man was drunk when he caused a head-on collision in Montgomery County that killed a man and seriously injured two women last month, officials said.

Devon Lindeman was charged Friday with homicide by vehicle while driving drunk, aggravated assault while driving drunk and related offenses, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Lower Providence Township Police Chief Michael Jackon said in a statement.

The Sept. 18 crash killed 63-year-old Paul Conaway of Chester County and seriously injured the passengers in Conaway’s car, a 56-year-old woman in the front seat and a 23-year-old woman in the back.

Lindeman wasn’t hurt. Two passengers in his car declined treatment at the scene but later sought treatment at a hospital.

The investigation found Lindeman was northbound on South Park Avenue around 11:45 p.m. when his car went more than five feet over the centerline and hit Conaway’s car, the statement said.

Data from the air bag control module in Lindeman’s car showed it was traveling 68 mph in a 40 mph zone at the time of impact. Lindeman’s blood alcohol level was .104 percent, over the legal drunken driving threshold, the statement said.

The crash “was directly related to the combination of Lindeman’s level of impairment, the extreme recklessness and carelessness in the manner of operation of his vehicle and the speed of the vehicle, with intentional heavy acceleration just before the crash,” the statement said.

Lindeman was scheduled to be arraigned before District Judge Scott T. Palladino, who will set a preliminary hearing date. The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Meghan Carney.

Comments / 0

 

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States.

