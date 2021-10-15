CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Tech: Selfish behavior prompts restrictions

By The Associated Press
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Officials at Virginia Tech are putting restrictions in place ahead of this weekend’s game against Pitt after reports of “selfish, inappropriate, and embarrassing student behavior” in recent weeks.

News outlets report that the school announced Thursday that it’s restricting student attendance to season ticket holders and limiting the number of student lottery winners.

The changes come after a student petition called on the university to address claims of overcrowding and problems entering the stadium.

Officials say students will be expected to head immediately to their seats to allow all fans to take their seats safely.

Also, students who enter illegally or violate line protocols will be referred to Student Conduct and be subject to ban from athletic facilities.


