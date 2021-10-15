CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springville, AL

Fundraiser planned for Springville 4-year-old to raise awareness for rare disease

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 10 days ago

By Hannah Caver, Staff Writer

SPRINGVILLE — Adelynn Cole is a beautiful little girl with a smile that lights up her parents’ hearts. The 4-year-old looks like pretty much any other kid her age. But she’s battling a rare illness that many people have never even heard of.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03cbmc_0cSXxhdi00

Adelynn Cole

Adelynn was diagnosed in 2019 with Okur-Chung Neurodevelopmental Syndrome (OCNDS), a rare genetic disorder first identified in 2016. OCNDS is caused by a mutation in the CSNK2A1 gene. The gene CSNK2A1 creates a protein called CK2, which plays a crucial role in development. Therefore, a mutation in this gene disrupts typical development.

Adelynn is the only reported case of OCNDS in Alabama, and there are fewer than 200 reported cases worldwide. To raise awareness of this condition, Moving into Action for OCNDS has set up an event in the area for the weekend.

Moving into Action for OCNDS is a nationwide fundraiser organized for Saturday, October 16, and Sunday, October 17, that anyone can participate in. Participants can walk, run, or roll to help raise awareness for OCNDS sponsored by CSNK2A1 Foundation.

The CSNK2A1 Foundation is a nonprofit organization focused on finding a cure for OCNDS and ensuring affected individuals have the opportunities and supports necessary for happy and full lives.

The Coles are hosting a Moving into Action on Saturday, October 16, at Lakeside Park in Pell City at 10 a.m.

Adelynn’s father, David Cole, said that everyone diagnosed with OCNDS is affected differently; in Adelynn’s case, she can’t walk. David explained that when Adelynn was diagnosed, he discovered he also had the gene for OCNDS, but he never experienced any developmental difficulties growing up.

“We manage it like she’s a normal child,” Cole said. “She has her moments where she has symptoms, but we manage it.”

Cole explained that when Adelynn was diagnosed, it was an emotional moment for the family.

However, he said they knew that something wasn’t right because Adelynn was not developing as a typical toddler would be at her age which is why the Coles took part in DNA testing to try and understand what Adelynn was experiencing.

Cole hopes that Adelynn can overcome many of the boundaries she faces and learns to walk, and experiences a happy childhood. Cole said that Adelynn visits Children’s Hospital three times a week for therapy to fight OCNDS.

“I hope in the future, she’ll be able to learn how to walk,” Cole said. “To live a normal life as a kid and not have to be bound to a wheelchair.”

Getting out into the community and doing something for Adelynn is something that the community can get involved in and help make a difference in the lives of those affected by OCNDS.

“It makes me feel good walking towards a cause to hopefully help not only Adelynn but the rest of the children in the world that have this condition either find medicine or help find treatment,” Cole said.

Cole said that his brother and family from Ohio are walking on Saturday in support of Adelynn. Cole’s overwhelming support from his friends and family is indescribable because he knows that Adelynn is not alone in her fight.

“You can walk in your neighborhood; you can walk wherever it doesn’t matter,” Cole said. “We’re trying to raise money for the foundation to help Adelynn find a cure or find a treatment for the condition.”

To donate or find a way to help raise awareness about OCNDS, visit www.csnk2a1foundation.org/donate/ and join the fight against OCNDS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Trussville Tribune

Miss Trussville unites with local food drive

By Hannah Caver Staff Writer TRUSSVILLE — Isabella Weyerman, Miss Trussville 2022, unites her hometown in an upcoming “We Are Family Food Drive.” The food drive will support T.E.A.M. (Trussville Ecumenical Assistive Ministry). “Covid precautions prevented T.E.A.M. from having their primary food drive in February this year, but they have continued to serve our community […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Opinion: Should Christians ‘celebrate’ Halloween?

Editor’s note: This is an opinion column. Bob Harrington, the late “Chaplain of Bourbon Street,” preached one night in Mississippi and advertised his sermon title in the local newspaper: “Three Places Where There’s No Problem With Racism.” This was in the civil rights era and our nation was fixated on the issue. Hundreds came that […]
ALABASTER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Sing-A-Thon at Slagheap for Down Syndrome Alabama

By Hannah Caver Staff Writer TRUSSVILLE — The 7th Annual Sing-A-Thon to raise donations for Down Syndrome Alabama was held Tuesday, October 19, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Rob Langford has hosted the event for the past seven years, and he promised to sing any song for a donation. The Sing-A-Thon was broadcast live […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springville, AL
State
Ohio State
Local
Alabama Health
City
Pell City, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
The Trussville Tribune

ADPH fifth annual ‘Share Your Smile With Alabama’ photo contest for 2022 to showcase smiles of third graders

From The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) Oral Health Office announces the fifth annual “Share Your Smile with Alabama” statewide photo contest. Two third grade students, one girl and one boy, will be selected from photo submissions as the winners of the campaign. ADPH marketing campaigns will highlight […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds Knights of Columbus donates to local charities

From The Tribune Staff Reports LEEDS — Knights of Columbus Leeds Council 5597 presented donations to two local charities at their monthly meeting on Thursday, October 14. Susan Meredith received a check for $2500 for Ann’s New Life Center. Beverly Riddlesperger received a check for $2000 for Leeds Outreach. Other recent donations include a $5000 […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy