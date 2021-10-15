CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenager critically injured near Brooklyn playground released from hospital

By Sarah Vasile, Nicole Johnson, Lauren Cook
PIX11
PIX11
 10 days ago

GOWANUS, Brooklyn — A 16-year-old girl was greeted by cheers and applause as she was released from a Brooklyn-area hospital Friday.

A week prior, she was shot in the head and critically injured near a Gowanus playground.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 in the vicinity of Wyckoff and Bond streets near the Nicholas Naquan Heyward Jr. Park.

It is believed she was not the intended target, police said.

A recent report from the NYPD showed shootings involving children and teenagers skyrocketing in the past year.

Shootings involving children, teens skyrocket at alarming rate

Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 26, there were 89 shooting victims ages 17 and younger — up from 84 in 2020 and 45 in 2019, per the NYPD.

Sixteen children or teens were shot and killed between Jan 1. and Sept. 26, an increase of over 136% compared to the same time period in 2019, when three young lives were claimed. In 2020, seven shooting victims ages 17 or younger died during that time frame.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

