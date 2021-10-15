CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman struck, dragged by red van in NJ grocery store parking lot

By Kristine Garcia
 10 days ago

MILLTOWN, N.J. — A woman was struck and dragged by a van that fled the scene at a New Jersey grocery store’s parking lot Wednesday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. in the parking lot of the Acme Food Store in the vicinity of Ryders Lane and Southerland Drive in the Milltown community, police said.

The 62-year-old woman had just finished shopping and was walking to her car when she was struck by a red van that drove past the pedestrian stop sign, according to police.

The van then backed up over the woman and struck her again, dragging her, police told PIX11 News.

The driver of the van quickly fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The involved vehicle is described to be an older bright red utility van that may be a Ford model. There are no windows on the sides of the van and the trim, front end and wheels are believed to have a matte black finish, police said.

There are two black “subdued” flag decals on the upper back sides of the van.

Anyone who recognizes this van, knows the driver, or witnessed the accident are urged to contact the Milltown Police Department Detective Bureau. Det Sgt. William Fama wfama@milltownpd.org, Det. Lt. Chris Johnson cjohnson@milltownpd.org 732-828-1100.

