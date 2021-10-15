CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx woman found guilty of using obits to burglarize mourners' homes

By Erica Brosnan
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YKj6z_0cSXxZWm00
Latonia Stewart found guilty of burglarizing multiple homes. Photo credit Westchester County DA

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — A Bronx woman was found guilty on Thursday of burglarizing multiple Westchester County homes while the residents were attending funeral services of loved ones.

Latonia Stewart, 30, was found guilty of six counts of burglary in the second degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.

Prosecutors said that between December 2017 and May 2018, Stewart burglarized the six homes while the owners were attending their spouse’s wake or funeral service.

Stewart found the victims in Cortlandt, Greenburgh, Ossining, Rye Brook, Scarsdale and Tarrytown by searching through obituaries online, according to Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

In every burglary, Stewart used a sledgehammer to break into the homes and cause further damage inside. She then swiped a number of valuables, including jewelry, watches and silverware.

“It is absolutely appalling that people mourning the loss of a loved one were specifically targeted and taken advantage of in such a cruel and heinous manner,” DA Rocah said. “I commend the great work of my team, the Greenburgh Police Department, and the other law enforcement partners who handled this case, and I hope that this verdict brings some measure of comfort to the victims.”

Stewart was arrested in May 2018, when police officers witnessed her driving away from the home of a deceased person with jewelry in her vehicle and with an obituary pulled up on her cellphone.

After her arrest, officers uncovered even more stolen items and burglar’s tools in her car and at her Bronx home.

Stewart faces a up to a maximum of 15 years in prison on each burglary count. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 22.

