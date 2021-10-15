CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 people charged after task force members find multiple drugs while executing search warrant on Morgantown residence

By WBOY 12 News Staff
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Four people, three of them from Detroit and one from Morgantown, have been charged after task force members found multiple narcotics while executing a search warrant on a residence in Morgantown.

Kathryn Rodriguez

On Oct. 14, task force members with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Lorentz Street in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Damon Hudgens

The reason for the search was to locate multiple individuals known to possess controlled substances with intent to deliver, those individuals being Darrell Pettaway, 31, and Damon Hudgens, 21, both of Detroit, Michigan; as well as Kathryn Rodriguez, 38, of Morgantown, task force members said.

Darrell Pettaway

During the search, Pettaway “attempted to flee the residence and was apprehended,” according to complaint.

The search resulted in task force members locating “several ounces” of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, as well as “bulk” cash, multiple handguns, “bulk” packaging materials, a set of digital scales and “smuggling equipment,” officers said.

Maceoa Chambers

Pettaway, Hudgens and Rodriguez have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

While officers were searching the residence, Maceoa Chambers, 33, of Detroit, showed up. Officers then found out that he was wanted in Michigan for a parole violation warrant. While searching Chambers, officers found $7,000 on him, according to court documents. They then searched his rental car and found more than five ounces of methamphetamine. more than two ounces of fentanyl and six grams on cocaine.

Chambers is charged with being a fugitive from justice and individual counts of possession to deliver fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

All four are being held in North Central Regional Jail.

Comments / 17

Renee Bateman
8d ago

Thank you officers for your work! I have no idea why people come to WV and think they can get away with anything. We might live in the mountains but very little gets past us....

James Keenan
10d ago

Trying to turn Morgantown into a small town version of Detroit. Hang'em all

R Mcann
10d ago

Four more for the Rope..... send their carcasses back to Michigan...

