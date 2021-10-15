FED UP: Cardi B Reveals Why She Doesn’t Publicly Discuss Politics Anymore

Cardi B responds to a fan asking why she took a step back from politics, revealing a pretty simple reason for her decision.

Ever since Cardi B has bust on to the scene, she’s always been outspoken and made sure to do more than just share her opinion without looking into the facts. Before stardom in 2016, she endorsed Bernie Sanders and his attempt to become president. Cardi also lent her talents to Desus and Mero for their 2016 election night special.

During the 2020 Presidential campaigns, her name was mentioned time and time again. Cardi went beyond an entertainer and used her platform to talk to candidates and asked questions we all wanted answers to. She didn’t sugarcoat anything or any of the questions, putting politicians brave enough to answer them in the spotlight.

While we’ve long known Cardi to be outspoken on politics, it seems like she’s let those conversations take a backseat recently. Last night, a fan on Twitter asked her why she’s been so quiet about politics and her answer was simple. Basically, her peace was more important.

“I was tired of getting bullied by the republicans and also getting bashed by the same people I was standing up for,” she responded.

Hopefully, by the time major elections roll around, Cardi isn’t too afraid to speak up again.