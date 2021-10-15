CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

Funeral homes adjust as more Americans choose cremations over burials

By Nexstar Media Wire, Mike Pickett, Jocelina Joiner
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ft0eO_0cSXxLPq00

OWENSBORO, Ky. ( WEHT ) – Americans are dramatically shifting their funeral choices, and funeral homes say they are adapting to the changes.

More than half of the country’s residents are choosing cremations over traditional casket burials, according to a 2020 report from the National Funeral Directors Association .

“There has been an increase in people becoming aware of their options,” said David Bell, of Glenn Funeral Home in Owensboro.

The report estimates that 56% of funerals in 2020 involved cremations, up 8.1% from 2015 when the rate of cremation was around 47.9%, and up 15.6% from 2010 when the rate was around 40.4%.

The burial rate in 2020 was around 37.5%, falling 7.7% from 2015 — when the national cremation rate (47.9%) surpassed the casketed burial rate (45.2%) for the first time in U.S. history. In 2010, the burial rate was around 53.3%, while the cremation rate hovered at 40.4%.

The report also projected that cremations will jump to 69.5% by 2030 and 78.4% by 2040, compared with an expected 24.8% and 16% choosing traditional burials by the same years, respectively.

70-year-old arrested after refusing to leave daughter’s side at Florida hospital

Funeral directors at both Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home and Glenn Funeral Home in Owensboro, Kentucky, said they’re seeing more people choosing cremation.

“My colleagues and friends out west, they’re seeing 70-80% cremation, and that will trickle and come to us at some point,” said Nathan Morris of Haley-McGinnis.

“Across all locations, we are just under 50% of families choosing cremation,” he added, referring to sites owned by Morris Family Homes, including Haley-McGinnis.

With more American families scattered across the country — and around the world — many have loosened their connection to any one place, and have become increasingly exposed to new traditions, according to the Cremation Association of North America .

Morris said some people are choosing cremations to allow out-of-town family and friends more time to pay their respects in person.

“People, nowadays, are all over the country, and cremation is oftentimes selected because of people being dispersed everywhere,” Morris said.

Vets bring pet euthanasia home for a more comfortable goodbye

According to the Cremation Association, Nevada tops the list of states with the highest percentage of cremations at 80.7% as of 2019, with Oregon, Washington, Maine and New Hampshire rounding out the top five. Mississippi (27.9%) has the lowest percentage, following by Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana and Utah.

No matter what people choose, Bell said, it’s important for funeral homes to adapt to the changes and help smooth the path for loved ones to remember those who have passed.

“It is important for the grief process that there is an event that establishes the significance that someone has passed away,” he said. “That is often a key foundation to grief that is an effective and proper grief process.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
newbernnow.com

Pollock-Best Funeral Home & Cremations Shuttered Its Doors

Walking up to Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations the first sign that things were amiss was the notice on the door stating they were closed due to COVID. According to an inside source, “Nobody had COVID.”. They shuttered their doors on October 12, 2021. To be sure, I walked around the...
NEW BERN, NC
shepherdexpress.com

Green Burials and Funerals in the Milwaukee Area

In light of climate change and other pressing environmental concerns, more individuals are considering a green burial as a final way to lessen their carbon footprint on earth. Processes such as cremation can emit as many carbon emissions as an automobile. With traditional burial, caskets using nonbiodegradable materials like concrete and metal, encasing bodies injected with harsh chemicals such as formaldehyde, are placed into the ground. “A green burial focuses on simplicity and sustainability, without sacrificing dignity and respect,” says Debra Marcus Watton, president of Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home in Whitefish Bay. Goodman-Bensman provides these services for families of all faiths and denominations.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ledgertranscript.com

Green burial? Home funeral? Local advocates want you to know your options

Have you ever thought about what you’d like to happen to your body after you die? You might be surprised by the options available to you. In New Hampshire, your family could host a viewing and funeral at home, for instance, and even perform a home burial, with certain limitations. You can opt to be buried in a place that will revert to a forest. Even if you know what you want, do your loved ones know? Do you know what they want for themselves?
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Industry
State
Nevada State
Local
Kentucky Business
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
Local
Kentucky Industry
State
Louisiana State
Owensboro, KY
Business
State
Oregon State
City
Old Washington, KY
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
thewestsidegazette.com

McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

LLOYD – Not Pictured. Funeral services for the late Leroy D. Lloyd – 84. Funeral services for the late Myriame Louis – 43 were held October 9th at Community Church of God. Funeral services for the late Brenda Lyn (Burrell) Mitchell – 71 were held October 9th at Berean Church...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
berkscountyliving.com

Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.

In 1935, Stephen T. Leibensperger established Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., in Hamburg, PA. For more than 78 years, the Leibensperger family has served families in northern Berks County. M. Domer Leibensperger joined his father during the 1960s. Domer’s daughter, Donna; son, Derek; daughter-in-law, Andrea; and son-in-law, Todd, are now part of the family business and share the same dedication, compassion and values as their past family members. Together, they manage Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.’s two locations in Hamburg and Leesport as well as Peach Tree Cremation Services, LLC, a pet crematory.
HAMBURG, PA
Frazee Forum

Compassionate, individualized care offered at Furey Funeral Home

When it comes to a celebration of life, Furey Funeral Home has consistently served the residents of Frazee, Vergas and beyond. Aside from helping families with funeral preparations, obituaries and other end-of-the-life details, the funeral home located at 33832 State Highway 87 in Frazee also offers a space to hold a funeral or wake.
FRAZEE, MN
swiowanewssource.com

Local funeral home changes hands

ATLANTIC – Local funeral home Hockenberry Family Care has now become Schmidt Family Funeral Homes. A member of the Schmidt Family, Graydon, had been working at Hockenberry Family Care for the past three years, and he and his parents Jon and Robin worked with Kathie Hockenberry to take over the business when she decided to retire.
ATLANTIC, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Morris
thewestsidegazette.com

Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home Services

Funeral services for the late Crissie Dalton Balfour – 93. Funeral services for the late Minnie Mae Ling – 76 were held October 9th at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services for the late Lee “Plutley” Roach, Jr. – 48 were held October 29th at The House...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Talk 1490

Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Unarmed African Immigrant Released On Bail After Delayed Arrest

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Have you ever pulled your car into a random driveway in order to turn around and drive back the other way? Of course, you have. It’s such a normal thing to do that most motorists do it without even having to give it a first thought, let alone a second. But, apparently, it’s the type of mundane, barely noticeable activity that can get you killed. And if your killer is a white man, he might be treated almost like he just barely committed a crime at all.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Cremations#Americans#Weht#Morris Family Homes
The Independent

Oklahoma resumes lethal injections that ‘burn men alive’ this week – seven men may die before they can appeal

In the next few weeks, two very different sets of events could be set in motion that will determine the lives of seven men on Oklahoma’s death row.If the state has its way, the men – John Marion Grant, Julius Jones, Bigler Jobe Stouffer, Wade Greely Lay, Donald A Grant, Gilbert Ray Postelle, and James Allen Coddington – will be killed, as planned, at regular intervals between this month and next spring. Their deaths will mark Oklahoma’s first executions for more than six years, after a series of disastrous botched killings caused one of the country’s most prolific death chambers...
POLITICS
austincountynewsonline.com

Vaccination Rates Not Linked to Lower COVID Rates, Epidemiology Paper Finds

On Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle published an article noting that California has some of the lowest COVID-19 case rates in the US, even though the Golden State’s vaccination rate lags many states that are currently struggling with the delta variant. “One clear example is the New England states of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS Chicago

Chicago-Based Movers Ghost Family After Showing Up At New Home Without A Lot Of Their Belongings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Picture this: you pay a Chicago-based company $5,000 to move you to Louisiana, but they show up without much of your stuff. Now that family in Louisiana says the movers are ghosting them. Morning Insider Tim McNicholas digs into the do’s and don’ts of hiring movers. “I have been so stressed and so aggravated” said Lori Guidry, whose new home isn’t quite home just yet. She’s still missing her coffee table, her TV, and her painting—and that’s not all. “They’ve got my baby pictures, 40 years’ worth of our life photos, my handicap equipment, my wheelchair, all of my walkers” she said. Guidry...
CHICAGO, IL
Journal

Minnesota Valley Funeral Homes receives national recognition

NEW ULM – Minnesota Valley Funeral Homes have been honored by the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) with the 2021 Pursuit of Excellence Award. Only 542 funeral home locations around the globe were honored with a 2021 Pursuit of Excellence Award, placing the Minnesota Valley Funeral Homes among an elite group of funeral service providers. Pursuit of Excellence Award recipients raise the bar on funeral service excellence by adhering to the highest ethical and professional standards and providing unsurpassed service to families and communities.
NEW ULM, MN
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

1K+
Followers
630
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy