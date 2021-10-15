CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Force Wants Hundreds More Jet Trainers Despite Already Buying T-7 Red Hawks

By Thomas Newdick
 10 days ago


The Advanced Tactical Trainer would likely also be expected to fly aggressor missions as part of a major overhaul of Air Force training. The U.S. Air Force is looking to add at least 100, and possibly hundreds more, Advanced Tactical Trainers on top of the 351 T-7A Red Hawks that it’s...

