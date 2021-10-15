CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Image released of unidentified woman found dead near Sweet Home

By Kelly Doyle
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 10 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New information about an unidentified woman found dead near Sweet Home last year has been released by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Back in April 2020, an unknown woman’s remains were found near Gordon Road, which is in a wooded area east of Sweet Home. Now over a year later, a forensic DNA service enabled authorities to generate a new image that helps determine what she potentially looked like.

According to this new information, the remains likely belong to a white woman with naturally light brown/blonde hair with fair skin, green or hazel eyes and zero or few freckles.

The woman was found wearing a purple, Apana brand athletic jacket, a green BKE Core camisole with spaghetti straps, a heather gray sports bra, a black fabric bandanna, size 5/6 x36 Wrangler’s brand blue denim jeans with crystal decorations on the pockets and size 9.5 black Steve Madden brand dress boots.

The woman’s identity, along with the cause or manner of her death, has not yet been determined despite LCSO receiving over 100 tips. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Colin Pyle at 541.967.3950.

