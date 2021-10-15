Daylight Saving Time: How It Started And How It's Going
By NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
10 days ago
Daylight saving time ends this year on Nov. 7, 2021, meaning clocks must "fall back" by an hour. It continues that way until Sunday, March 13, 2022, when daylight saving time begins again. So how did daylight saving time get started in the first place and is there any...
The end of daylight saving time — and your extra hour of sleep — is coming soon. Most U.S. states, including Texas, will turn their clocks back an hour at 2 a.m. on November 7. Daylight saving time began on March 14 this year. According to the Farmer's Almanac, the...
Leading up to the end of daylight saving time, VERIFY is publishing a series of stories about the semi-annual changing of time. You can. about how two states opted out of daylight saving time, while others want to stay on it permanently. Daylight saving time officially ends at 2 a.m....
(BPT) - Nov. 7 is approaching, and with it the end of daylight saving time, when those in most of the U.S. will “fall back” to standard time by setting clocks back one hour. If the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) had its way, this would be the last time change in the U.S., and the switch to standard time would be permanent.
We're just a few weeks away from the fall back where we will lose an hour and go crazy the next few weeks with the change. So why do we do this?. The idea for daylight savings was proposed all the way back in 1784 by Benjamin Franklin, and many other scholars at the time. The idea was to move the clocks back an hour to observe more daylight during the summer months. This didn't actually become a thing until after World War II, the logic behind it was that if we move the clocks back, we will have more daylight during the day and will consume less energy.
In less than a month, it will be time to change the clocks to mark the end of daylight saving time. The time change will take place Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m. so most people will reset their clocks back one hour – assuming your digital device doesn’t handle the issue for you – before going to bed on Saturday night, Nov. 6.
In two weeks, daylight saving time ends, but an Oklahoma lawmaker wants it to be the last time the state changes its clocks by an hour. Sen. Blake Stephens (R-Tahlequah) wants to make daylight saving time permanent. That would do away with biannual clock changes and allow for more daylight hours between November and March.
