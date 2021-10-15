Daylight Saving Time: How It Started And How It's Going

We're just a few weeks away from the fall back where we will lose an hour and go crazy the next few weeks with the change. So why do we do this?. The idea for daylight savings was proposed all the way back in 1784 by Benjamin Franklin, and many other scholars at the time. The idea was to move the clocks back an hour to observe more daylight during the summer months. This didn't actually become a thing until after World War II, the logic behind it was that if we move the clocks back, we will have more daylight during the day and will consume less energy.

