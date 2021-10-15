CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

No "Disciplinary Actions Against Physicians Simply Because They Prescribe Ivermectin or Hydroxycholoroquine"

By Eugene Volokh
Reason.com
Reason.com
 10 days ago

[T]he available data does not justify filing disciplinary actions against physicians simply because they prescribe ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine to prevent or treat COVID-19. If, on the other hand, healthcare providers neglect to obtain informed consent, deceive their patients, prescribe excessively high doses, fail to check for contraindications, or engage in other...

reason.com

Comments / 0

Related
Winchester Star

Unvaccinated Sentara RMH employees will face disciplinary action

In an effort to protect patients, staff, doctors and guests, Sentara RMH Medical Center is moving forward with vaccine requirements. In August, the Norfolk-based Sentara health care system announced that its employee vaccination policy was updated to include a COVID-19 vaccine requirement with a deadline of Oct. 18, according to a press release.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivermectin#Physicians#Hydroxycholoroquine
klin.com

No Disciplinary Action For Nebraska Doctors Using Controversial COVID-19 Drugs

(AP) Nebraska’s attorney general says he won’t seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections, as long as they get informed consent from patients and don’t engage in misconduct. The office of Attorney General Doug Peterson released a legal opinion saying it...
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Medical Association Urges State Board to Ban Anti-Vax Doc From Prescribing Ivermectin

The Idaho Medical Association has filed a complaint against Dr. Ryan Cole, asking the Central District Board of Health to investigate the controversial physician and stop him from prescribing ivermectin as a COVID treatment. “Dr. Cole has made numerous public statements in 2020 and 2021 concerning COVID-19 that are at significant odds with commonly understood medical treatment of COVID-19 and fail to meet the community standard of care,” the complaint states. “We believe many of those statements to be profoundly wrong, unsupported by medical research and collected knowledge, and dangerous if followed by patients or members of the public.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
bradleyscout.com

What to know about the non-compliance disciplinary action process

On Wednesday, registration holds for Bradley students without evidence of full COVID-19 vaccination or an appropriate exemption were put in place, barring them from signing up for January Interim and spring 2022 classes. Starting in January 2022, unless a student is enrolled in Bradley’s online or non-residential programs, it is...
BRADLEY, IL
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AMA

What doctors wish employers knew about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Each COVID-19 vaccine authorized or approved for use in the U.S. has been proven highly effective in controlling the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and its variants. Yet the virus continues to spread, primarily among those who are unvaccinated. While officials across the country have launched incentive programs, stressed personal responsibility, deployed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Two Words Every American Should Hear

There has been much accomplished but there's still much to do in terms of getting Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, during the latest briefing by the White House COVID Response Team on Tuesday. He talked about herd immunity, what is known about mix-and-match booster shots, and said two words every American should hear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has a Major Booster Update for You

Millions of Pfizer recipients are getting additional shots right now, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) decision to approve a booster dose of that vaccine for certain groups of people at the end of September. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have been warned to hold off on seeking out additional shots, however, since the FDA and CDC advisory committees have not yet authorized a booster for either of those two vaccines, nor have they suggested mixing and matching Pfizer with them. The FDA's committee is set to vote on whether or not to approve Moderna's booster proposal on Oct. 14, but the agency just spoke out about Moderna boosters in a new report.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fox News

Maryland US Rep. Andy Harris prescribes ivermectin to patient to treat COVID-19

A Republican congressman from Maryland who is also a licensed physician said he prescribed the drug Ivermectin to patients for the treatment of the early stages of COVID-19. "I have prescribed ivermectin as treatment for early COVID," U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, who represents Maryland’s 1st Congressional District, said in a statement to Fox 5 DC. "Data from India and elsewhere supports that off-label use. Off-label prescribing is commonly done for many medical illnesses."
MARYLAND STATE
Alissa Rose

Experts warn of deadly room spray spreading in the United States.

Governmental officials warned Friday that a rare bacterial infection that has killed two people was tied to aromatherapy sprays sold at Walmart. The Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday. Four cases of a severe, sometimes deadly infection called melioidosis. For months, that has bedeviled public health investigators seem to have been associated with aromatherapy room spray sold at Walmart.
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy