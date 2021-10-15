CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Oak Street Po-Boy Festival postponed until 2022

By Kenny Kuhn
 10 days ago
While the city remains hopeful that music festivals will return to New Orleans, one local music and food festival is putting its event on hold.

Organizers for the annual Oak Street Po-Boy Festival announced they are postponing the event until 2022.

Event organizers say the city is still reeling from the ongoing pandemic and recovery from Hurricane Ida.

“We understand this news comes as a disappointment to many in our neighborhood and our city, but it is the only prudent choice given the circumstances,” says Oak Street Merchants and Property Owners.

They also say the restaurants that are featured in the festival will have a hard time staffing the pop-up stands, and bands would have no audiences to perform to because the large crowd would be a health risk.

The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival benefits the Oak Street merchants, residents, and property owners, whose mission is to stimulate the Oak Street corridor between South Carrollton Avenue and Leake Street.

