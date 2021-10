ORANGE (CBSLA) — Former President Bill Clinton remained hospitalized Friday at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center in Orange after being admitted earlier in the week. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton seen leaving the University of California, Irvine, Medical Center in Orange, Calif., where her husband, former President Bill Clinton, is hospitalized. Oct. 15, 2021. (LLN) CNN reported Thursday that Clinton is in the ICU with a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream. Angel Ureña, the president’s spokesperson, said the 75-year-old Clinton was brought to UCI Medical Center after becoming fatigued, tweeting, “On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted...

