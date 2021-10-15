Eastbound lanes of Midtown Tunnel to temporarily close overnight on October 24

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) has announced that all eastbound lanes of the Midtown Tunnel will be closed on October 24.

Officials say that the lanes will close at 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 24 and are expected to reopen the following morning, October 25 at 4 a.m.

