Winston-salem, NC

1 adult, 3 juveniles in custody after ‘disturbance’ at Glenn High School

By FOX8 Digital Desk
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31gkSl_0cSXskta00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One adult and three juveniles are in custody after a “disturbance” at Glenn High School on Friday afternoon, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:56 p.m., adults on campus were involved in a disturbance with students.

School resource officers responded and intervened immediately, the sheriff’s office said. Additional deputies and officers from Winston-Salem police and Kernersville police responded due to the large crowd gathered.

Pepper spray was used while law enforcement worked to restore order.

No injuries were reported.

All four people taken into custody were charged with disorderly conduct.

