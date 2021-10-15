CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Terry Bradshaw under fire over comments on Erin Andrews’ attire

By Jasper Jones
Audacy
Audacy
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19RdVF_0cSXsbx300

During a segment on Thursday Night Football, Fox NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw was criticized for his comments about reporter Erin Andrews and her country-themed outfit during an interview with Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.

Andrews’ interview aired during the network’s pregame show, before the Buccaneers-Eagles game in Philadelphia.

After the interview, Andrews appeared live on screen to ask “I do want to know how old were you when you first got on top of a horse, first rode one?”

Curt Menefee repeated the question, and Bradshaw replied that he was 3 years old when he first rode on a horse. He then continued into his controversial comments.

“You got your cowboy boots on and your shirt,” Bradshaw said. “You’re lookin’ good. That was nice. I enjoyed that interview.”

Social media had a field day with the incident, which came just days after former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned following the release of old emails in which he used slurs and expressed bigotry.

Neither Bradshaw or Andrews has made a public statement to address the on-air comment.

Comments / 123

Kyle Hall
10d ago

Another example of miserable people trying to make other people miserable. I hardly believe there are that many far left snowflakes who are outraged about the compliment he gave her. Most of this is a media fake news creation.

Reply(1)
111
Finish
10d ago

There's nothing you can do about stupidity, it's not going away so adjust your lives to kick the can down the road and not have a stroke worrying about it. Life is short, focus on the good 😜

Reply(2)
35
Timmer
9d ago

This is ridiculous, I watched the interview and saw nothing wrong with TB’s comments and his intent certainly was not negative. I believe it would be up to Erin as to whether she was offended or not, not some “limited” writer.

Reply
27
Related
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To Viral Postgame Moment

Following this past Thursday night’s win, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea wanted to swap jerseys with Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata. Their exchange at midfield ended up going viral. Vea was struggling to get his jersey and shoulder pads off after the game. That’s understandable considering he’s...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terry Bradshaw Controversy

Longtime FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw found himself in hot water this week, for an on-air comment he made about coworker Erin Andrews. Bradshaw, who starred for the Pittsburgh Steelers, had a complimentary comment about Andrews’ on-air outfit on Thursday night. “You got your cowboy boots on and your shirt,”...
NFL
Newsday

The evolution of Erin Andrews: From sideline reporter to businesswoman

What does Erin Andrews see herself doing in 10 years?. "Probably having to get a lot of Botox and fillers to stay on the sideline," she said. Andrews quickly added that she was kidding, but it was a joke rooted in the reality that the actuarial tables for TV journalists traditionally are unkind to people of a certain age, particularly when they are women.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Bradshaw
Person
Erin Andrews
detroitsportsnation.com

Terry Bradshaw makes surprising comment about Detroit Lions

Over the past few seasons, former NFL QB Terry Bradshaw has used just about every opportunity he has been given to take a shot at the Detroit Lions. Most of Bradshaw’s comments have been directed towards the incompetence of former Lions head coach Matt Patricia but now there is a new sheriff in town and his name is Dan Campbell.
NFL
The Spun

In Photos: How Erin Andrews Met Her Husband

Erin Andrews has a career in sports, so it makes sense for her personal life to be sports-themed, as well. The longtime football and baseball reporter, who currently works for FOX, is married to a former NHL player. Andrews is married to former Los Angeles Kings two-time Stanley Cup champion Jarret Stoll.
NFL
247Sports

Alabama football: Erin Andrews reacts to Nick Saban viral baby video

The viral baby moment involving Nick Saban showed a softer side of the Alabama football coach this week.Erin Andrews' reaction to the footage has surprised everyone. Andrews, whose broadcasting career included co-anchor work with ESPN's College GameDay prior to her current role as a Fox Sports sideline reporter, has an overflow of respect for Saban, college football's all-time leader in national titles.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Nfl#American Football#Buccaneers Eagles#Raiders
The Spun

Erin Andrews Has 1-Word Reaction To Kyle Pitts’ Catch

Erin Andrews showed off some Florida Gators pride on Sunday. Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts was viewed by some as the most NFL-ready player in the 2021 draft class. Pitts was a sensational performer at Florida last season. Many thought he could step right into the Falcons offense and be a Pro Bowl performer at tight end.
NFL
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Just Ended Joe Buck’s Entire Career, Makes Hilarious Cheap Shot

Largely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Former NFL All-Pro Peyton Manning is also a pretty funny guy. Peyton Manning went into the NFL Hall of Fame earlier this after a prolific professional football career. The “Sheriff” played 18 seasons in the NFL. Most of those seasons came with the Indianapolis Colts, a team he would win a Super Bowl with. In the latter stages of his career, Peyton Manning played for the Denver Broncos, with who he is also won a Super Bowl. Manning holds numerous NFL passing records accumulated through his nearly two decades in the league.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ridiculous Tim Tebow Claim

Tim Tebow is trending on Twitter on Monday morning. An American commentator endorsed by former president Donald Trump believes that Tebow was “blackballed” by the National Football League. Tebow, 34, played in the NFL from 2010-15 and again in 2021. He was a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars, though he...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Report: How Much Tom Brady’s 600th Touchdown Ball Is Worth

Tom Brady reached another major milestone on Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bears. He became the first quarterback ever to throw 600 touchdown passes. The historic moment came late in the first quarter when he rifled in a nine-yard pass to Mike Evans. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver made the catch to give his team a 21-0 advantage and Brady another huge resume boost.
NFL
On3.com

Cris Carter predicts NFL legend will be the next Florida State head coach

Cris Carter predicts that former NFL great and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, AKA Coach Prime will return to his alma mater to be the next Florida State head coach. “I love what Prime (Deion Sanders) is about,” Carter told Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden on the Sept. 23 edition of their All Things Covered podcast. “I’ve been knowing him since right out of high school, Florida State. All the marketing, that’s a smart guy. People don’t give Prime credit and I’m getting ready to jump on the bandwagon, B. Deion going to be the coach at Florida State. That’s what going to happen. Alright, just give it a little time to percolate,”
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

42K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy