Terry Bradshaw under fire over comments on Erin Andrews’ attire

During a segment on Thursday Night Football, Fox NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw was criticized for his comments about reporter Erin Andrews and her country-themed outfit during an interview with Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.

Andrews’ interview aired during the network’s pregame show, before the Buccaneers-Eagles game in Philadelphia.

After the interview, Andrews appeared live on screen to ask “I do want to know how old were you when you first got on top of a horse, first rode one?”

Curt Menefee repeated the question, and Bradshaw replied that he was 3 years old when he first rode on a horse. He then continued into his controversial comments.

“You got your cowboy boots on and your shirt,” Bradshaw said. “You’re lookin’ good. That was nice. I enjoyed that interview.”

Social media had a field day with the incident, which came just days after former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned following the release of old emails in which he used slurs and expressed bigotry.

Neither Bradshaw or Andrews has made a public statement to address the on-air comment.