Organization: The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship. What makes him a Power Player: The Nussbaum Center, guided by Funchess, has helped small businesses navigate the pandemic. Not only did the small-business incubator help its 72 in-residence businesses survive 2020, but it also helped them grow from $20 million to $23 million in overall revenue, $52,000 to $69,000 in average salaries paid and 189 to 198 full-time equivalent employees. Funchess is also overseeing the redevelopment of the center’s 220,000-square-foot steel house. He hopes to transform it into a multiuse space where small businesses can be housed and where it can be a manufacturing hub for all sectors. Nussbaum is in the early stages of fundraising the $30 million dollars needed for this project, with $400,000 already raised.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO