If you're still waiting for your October Child Tax Credit check to arrive, don't panic. There could be a simple reason for the delay. Have you received your latest Child Tax Credit payment yet? The IRS began issuing the fourth batch of tax credit payments on Oct. 15, and millions of households have already received the money, either by direct deposit to their bank account or by mail. Once all of the payments are issued, about 36 million families across the nation will have received these funds -- which are worth a whopping $15 billion in total.

INCOME TAX ・ 14 HOURS AGO