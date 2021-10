DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Each Fall, the Dunkirk Historical Lighthouse offers ghost tours, for those brave enough to stop in. While the lighthouse is the main attraction, there is much more to see on site. Dave Briska, or as he likes to be called Lighthouse Dave, can tell you all about the its’ haunted history. […]

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO