National Women's Soccer League's interim CEO Marla Messing said the league has agreed in principle to meet the eight demands set forth by the NWSL Players Association. In the wake of reports detailing instances of verbal abuse and sexual coercion by NWSL coaches, the NWSLPA issued a list of eight demands on Oct. 6. Among them were that league personnel voluntarily take part in the union's investigation of sexual misconduct, and that there be total transparency by the league in terms of other ongoing investigations. The NWSLPA also demanded that it be included in the process for selecting the next commissioner.

