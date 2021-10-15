CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newly released documents shed light on Miya Marcano disappearance

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
 10 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s office released new documents into the disappearance of Miya Marcano Friday.

The heavily redacted incident report does give new insight into the first few hours of the investigation.

The search for the 19-year-old Orange County woman began Sept. 24 just after 9pm when Miya’s mother called the Orange County sheriff’s office asking to have a deputy check on Miya’s well-being.

Miya’s mother told deputies Miya was supposed to fly to Ft. Lauderdale that night but once the plane landed in Ft. Lauderdale it was learned that she never boarded the plane.

In the report the responding deputy stated “I attempted to make contact with Miya at her apartment and knocked on the door approximately 3 times with no answer.”

The deputy then goes on to say that he went around the back of the complex to see if I was able to look inside of Miya’s bedroom but when he looked inside he “did not notice anything out of the ordinary.”

According to the report, while the deputy was registering Miya as missing, family members showed up at the apartment complex asking to meet with the deputy about some possible evidence.

The family also said Armando Caballero, a maintenance worker at the complex, had been trying to date Miya and was stalking her.

Caballero admitted to the deputy that he had asked Miya out but stopped talking with her after she denied the request.

The report goes on to say that Caballero gave the deputy access to the clubhouse and leasing office to see if there was any evidence but found nothing.

The report concludes with the deputy advising the family to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office should any more information become available.

Caballero was found dead by Seminole County deputies inside a Longwood apartment three days later.

A week later the body of Miya Marcano was found near the Tymber Skan by the Lake condos.

Public Safety
