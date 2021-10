According to a report, Cleveland Cavaliers newcomer Denzel Valentine has “shot the ball well” and “finally looks healthy again” in the early days of training camp. “According to a source, Valentine has shot the ball well in the early days of camp and finally looks healthy again,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “He’s also gotten opportunities as a playmaker in what coach J.B. Bickerstaff hopes will be a fun, fast, free-flowing, spaced-out, share-the-wealth offense that spurns isolations and focuses on ball movement and drive-and-kicks.”

NBA ・ 25 DAYS AGO