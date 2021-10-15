CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart on Boston Road in Springfield evacuated after two incidents

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 10 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Walmart on Boston Road in Springfield was temporarily closed Friday afternoon after an incident where a 911 caller claimed a gun was involved.

Firearm stolen from Virginia recovered on Main Street in Springfield after traffic stop

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were sent to the store around 11:50 a.m. Friday morning for a verbal disturbance. A person involved told police he had a license to carry but no firearm was shown.

Around 1:30 p.m. officers received another 911 call for a picture sent through text messages stating there was a person with a gun inside the store. Officers went back to the store and evacuated the building for the safety of customers and employees but found nothing of significance. Officers were able to be shown the picture, which showed the incident from earlier in the day.

Walsh said no firearm was involved in the two incidents at the store Friday. No injuries were reported and the store has reopened.

Bob’s Bakery in Chicopee closing

It's the end of an era for an iconic Polish bakery in Chicopee. Bob's Bakery has been a fixture on Exchange Street in downtown Chicopee for the past 56 years. 22News confirmed that the bakery will close on November 12th.
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

