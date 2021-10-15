CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles trade Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals

WHYY
WHYY
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Arizona Cardinals acquired tight end Zach Ertz in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday. The undefeated Cardinals sent cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick...

whyy.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The Eagles Claimed A New Quarterback On Monday

The Philadelphia Eagles added a quarterback to the mix on Monday, by claiming a former Miami Dolphins signal caller off of waivers. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Eagles brought aboard Reid Sinnett Monday afternoon. The 24-year-old had just been waived on Saturday before the Dolphins’ loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
FanSided

4 Cardinals players that could be traded before the 2021 deadline

The Arizona Cardinals front office could be looking to trade away several members of the roster before the trade deadline on November 2. Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim has been quite busy over the past couple of years. In putting together a squad that ranks among the NFL’s best, the club’s top talent evaluator was forced to give away an ample amount of draft capital.
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Wide Receiver

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising decision regarding one of the team’s wide receivers. Following the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers this weekend, the Eagles released wide receiver Travis Fulgham. The move comes a year to the day after Fulgham had a breakout game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The New England Patriots
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Major Davante Adams News

The Green Bay Packers placed star wide receiver Davante Adams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon, three days before they face the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Adams, who is in the middle of another typically outstanding season, has 52 receptions for 744 yards and three touchdowns in seven games. He caught six balls for 76 yards and a TD in yesterday’s 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Eagles Trade Candidates Ft. Dallas Goedert, Fletcher Cox & Jalen Reagor Before The Trade Deadline

Philadelphia Eagles trade candidates takes a look at 5 internal candidates the Eagles could trade away before the upcoming 2021 NFL Trade Deadline on November 2nd. Eagles star tight end Zach Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this past week. Rumors suggest Ertz might not be the last guy moved. Dallas Goedert, Fletcher Cox and Miles Sanders could all be on the trading block as well. Eagles Now host Thomas Mott breaks down the top 5 most likely trade candidates on today’s video. THANK YOU TO ALL OUR NEW SUBSCRIBERS. Hit the red button and join the party if you haven’t already!
NFL
Yardbarker

Why did the Eagles trade Joe Flacco to the Jets?

Well, who saw that coming? According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Philadelphia Eagles have traded QB Joe Flacco to the New York Jets. Here is all you need to know:. According to Adam Schefter, the Jets are sending a conditional sixth rounder to the Eagles that could become a fifth-rounder depending on Flacco’s playing time. Considering that the Eagles actually signed Flacco as a free agent and paid him a strangely large sum of money, this is a very strong return.
NFL
NJ.com

Why Eagles’ Fletcher Cox and Nick Sirianni are frustrated with passive, listless defense

LAS VEGAS – Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox walked into the Allegiant Stadium visitors’ press conference room Sunday night, frustrated after another loss — a 33-22 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders that dropped the Eagles to 2-5. Cox vented about how the play-calling was not aggressive enough, given how Raiders quarterback Derek Carr carved up the defense. Carr completed 91% of his passes, victimizing the Eagles mostly with short throws because the safeties were playing deep, sometimes dropping 25 yards from the line of scrimmage.
NFL
USA Today

Tracking the Eagles 2022 NFL Draft order through Week 7

The Eagles front office is again among the Week 7 winners after several scenarios inched the organization closer to draft royalty. Prior to the 2021 NFL Draft, the Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Colts, and the team received a conditional second-round rounder in 2022 that would become a first-round pick if the quarterback takes 75% of the Colts’ regular-season offensive snaps or 70% if they make the playoffs.
NFL
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy