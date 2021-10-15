CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sir David Amess: Boris Johnson leads tributes to much-loved MP

BBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTributes have been pouring in to Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who has died after being stabbed in his constituency in Essex. Boris Johnson - who laid flowers at the scene on Saturday - said he was one of the "one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

Westminster united in grief: Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer lead tributes to Sir David Amess as it emerges PR executive Richard Hillgrove spoke to Tory MP on Zoom about the Children's Parliament just minutes before he was stabbed

Britain's most senior politicians were united in grief yesterday as they laid flowers and paid tribute to Tory MP Sir David Amess after he was killed in a frenzied knife attack. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle...
U.K.
BBC

Sir David Amess death: Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox pays tribute

The husband of murdered MP Jo Cox says he was overcome with a "wave of emotion of sadness, of sorrow" when he heard the news of Sir David Amess' death. Brendan Cox told Mishal Husain it took him back to five years ago, when he was told Ms Cox had been killed in her constituency.
U.K.
BBC

Sir David Amess: Southend city bid would be a 'fitting tribute' to stabbed MP

Making Southend a city would be the "perfect tribute" to Sir David Amess, colleagues said. Sir David, who represented the Southend West constituency, was stabbed as he held a regular Friday meeting with constituents in Leigh-on-Sea. He had championed Southend's bid for city status as part of The Queen's Platinum...
POLITICS
The Independent

MPs avoiding £70,000 a year in congestion and emissions charges by putting them on expenses

MPs who drive into Westminster are avoiding tens of thousands of pounds a year in congestion charges and ultra low emission zone fees by putting them on expenses, an investigation by The Independent has found. Clean air groups have written to parliament’s expenses watchdog asking it to stop MPs avoiding the anti-pollution charges, which are supposed to deter people from driving into central London and adding to its illegal levels of air pollution.MPs expensed nearly £70,000 of congestion charge and ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) fees in the most recent full financial year – and have managed to rack up...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of ‘managing down expectations’ ahead of critical climate summit

Labour has accused Boris Johnson of “managing down expectations” ahead of the crucial Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow after the prime minister said negotiations to reduce global emissions “might go wrong”.Previously referring to the summit as a “turning point for the world”, the prime minister has conceded it is now “touch and go” whether Cop26 would achieve its aim of agreeing the emissions cuts for 2030 – a crucial step towards the goal of achieving net-zero emissions worldwide by 2050.Speaking at a special press conference for children at No 10, the prime minister said it was “very, very far from...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Years lost and millions wasted’: How HS2’s eastern leg came to hang in balance

For Boris Johnson, it is a transport scheme that appeared oven-ready to deliver solutions to his two biggest challenges.The eastern leg of HS2 connecting Leeds and Sheffield to Birmingham and London would, advocates say, help level up vast swathes of the East Midlands, Yorkshire and the North East while also reducing the UK’s carbon emissions.Already £140m has been spent compulsorily purchasing homes along the route. Tens of millions more have been ploughed into surveys and studies.As a prime minister known for a love of big infrastructure projects, all he has to do is wave it through.Yet today, it now seems...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Speaker says ministers should resign for pre-Budget briefings on spending

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has suggested ministers should resign for pre-briefing details of the Budget, as he said it was unacceptable for the government to “try to run roughshod” over Parliament.Expressing his anger at the move, the Commons speaker hit out at the decision of the Treasury to announce a multi-billion pound funding boost for the NHS — three days before the Budget.The £5.9bn package unveiled on Sunday evening is aimed at tackling waiting lists, with the number of people waiting routine hospital treatment in England at the highest levels since records began in 2007.In response, Sir Lindsay granted an...
POLITICS
Reuters

Queen Elizabeth spent a night in hospital for first time in years

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain's 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth spent a night in hospital for the first time in years for what Buckingham Palace termed 'preliminary investigations' but returned to Windsor Castle on Thursday where she was in good spirits. The world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch cancelled an official trip...
U.K.
The Independent

Chancellor warned not to ignore intercity transport connections

Plans to connect areas outside London cannot be “watered down”, the Government has been warned, after billions of pounds of investment in transport within regions was announced.The Treasury said £7 billion for intracity connections outside the capital will be confirmed at the Budget, to be spent on schemes including those involving buses and trams.But leaders in the North, while welcoming the investment, fear it could mean bigger projects such as HS2 or Northern Powerhouse Rail could be scaled back.What we'll see is levelling down rather than levelling upHenri Murison, Northern Powerhouse PartnershipHenri Murison, director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership lobbying...
TRAFFIC
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Covid: Vaccines mean no more lockdowns or ‘economic restrictions,’ Sunak says

The UK’s Covid booster rollout will prevent “significant economic restrictions” being reinstated in the UK, Rishi Sunak has insisted, despite growing concern about rising infection rates as winter approaches.The chancellor said the country was “in a very different place to where we were a year ago” and would not need another lockdown even though he admitted the coming months would be “challenging”.His comments came as Downing Street drafted back in the former head of England’s coronavirus vaccine delivery drive in a bid to speed up the booster jab rollout.Dr Emily Lawson was seconded to No 10’s delivery unit – a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Tory MPs defend votes after uproar over sewage proposals

Tory MPs have been defending themselves from accusations they have given the go-ahead to water companies to dump raw sewage in rivers. A proposal from the Lords to the Environment Bill that would have placed legal duties on the companies to reduce discharges was defeated by 265 MPs' votes to 202 last week.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Cop26 Glasgow news: $100bn climate crisis fund for poor nations will be three years late

Boris Johnson has admitted it is “touch and go” whether Cop26 will be a success and that he is “very worried”.The prime minister, answering questions from schoolchildren in Downing Street, said: “We need as many people as possible to go to net zero so that they are not producing too much carbon dioxide by the middle of the century.“Now, I think it can be done. It’s going to be very, very tough, this summit. And I’m very worried, because it might go wrong and we might not get the agreements that we need. It’s touch and go.”His comments echoed...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Beast

Alarm Over Queen Elizabeth’s Health Reveals a Harsh Royal Truth

Now that it has been revealed—24 hours after the event—that Queen Elizabeth II has spent a night in hospital and was not, as the palace press corps were informed, “resting” at Windsor Castle, there are complaints that, once again, the messaging is bad and making the situation worse. For sure,...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Royal Family Caught LYING About Queen's Health Problems?!

Queen Elizabeth II is 95 years old, and she's been on the throne since 1952. In other words, she's quite old, and while we hope that she reigns for another 20 years, the reality of the situation is that at the Queen's age, even the most minor of health issues is cause for concern, and palace officials have had a succession plan in place for decades.
CELEBRITIES
hngn.com

Queen Elizabeth Speaks About Prince Philip For the First Time as Her Majesty Loses Grip on Royal Family Ahead of Platinum

For the first time since Prince Philip's death in April, Queen Elizabeth II has spoken publicly about him. He was 99 years old before he died. The Queen presided over the opening ceremony for the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on Saturday, recalling "happy memories" she and Prince Philip made during their visits to Scotland, where the couple, who had been married for 73 years, spent many summers vacationing at their royal residence of Balmoral Castle, in the Scottish Highlands.
U.K.

