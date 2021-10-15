Sir David Amess: Boris Johnson leads tributes to much-loved MP

Boris Johnson has admitted it is “touch and go” whether Cop26 will be a success and that he is “very worried”.The prime minister, answering questions from schoolchildren in Downing Street, said: “We need as many people as possible to go to net zero so that they are not producing too much carbon dioxide by the middle of the century.“Now, I think it can be done. It’s going to be very, very tough, this summit. And I’m very worried, because it might go wrong and we might not get the agreements that we need. It’s touch and go.”His comments echoed...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO