It’s been almost a year since Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) published incredibly strong efficacy data from its phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trials, setting the stage for one of the largest inoculation drives in history. Our theme of Covid-19 Vaccine Stocks has outperformed meaningfully since then, rising by about 115% over the last twelve months, compared to a return of just about 32% on the S&P 500 over the same period. The rally was largely warranted, given the urgency to contain the pandemic, the speed with which most players produced and distributed vaccines, and the stellar financial results that for-profit players such as Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have posted in recent quarters. However, are vaccine stocks still worth a look for investors at this point?

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO