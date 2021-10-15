CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Next For Nio Stock?

By Tyler Bundy
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago
Nio is producing at a capacity of 120,000 units per year and plans to reach a capacity of 240,000 units per year after the upgrade has been completed. Nio is up 3.4% at $37.52 at publication time....

