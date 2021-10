When: Denver Borough Council meeting, Oct. 11, in-person. What happened: Council discussed the borough's planned zoning hearing board application for the proposed solar farm project at the Fairview Cemetery Annex. The solar project/panels will be used to reduce PPL Electric utility bills and to obtain solar production incentives (solar dividends) to assist the borough with revenue generation in the future. The borough will be applying to the West Cocalico Township Zoning Hearing Board to be included on its Dec. 9 meeting agenda.

