YouTube suspends Steven Crowder for transgender 'hate speech'

S teven Crowder, a conservative YouTuber and political commentator, had his YouTube channel suspended for one week Wednesday for allegedly violating the platform's hate speech policy, a report said.

YouTube stated that Crowder violated the policy in a video published Sept. 30, according to an email the platform sent to Crowder's attorney.

"On September 30, Mr. Crowder uploaded another video that YouTube has determined continues his prior conduct. The video entitled 'Special Guest ALEX JONES on 'Great Reset' & Joe Rogan TRIGGERS Leftists AGAIN!' contains a segment that targets the transgender community in an offensive manner, for example, by indicating that trans people pose a rape threat to women," the statement said.

STEVEN CROWDER HOSPITALIZED HAS MESSAGE FOR HIS FANS: DEATH, 'HE'S A D***'

The prior conduct refers to Crowder's "pattern of recklessly targeting the LGBTQ+ community for abuse and insults," according to the statement.

The channel's punishment is a one-week upload freeze, the report said.

"A hard strike from YouTube and Wow… this is terrifying. We covered SPECIFIC, documented instances of rape," Crowder posted to his Twitter account. "@YouTube says not allowed. All parents should take note."



Crowder's team is confused by the accusation and sentence, and it requests that YouTube provide timestamps for the supposed policy infractions, according to comments on Crowder's website.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"During the September 30 show, we discussed a news article entitled 'Female inmate now pregnant after California pro-trans policy forces women's prisons to house biological men despite prisoners' pleas, warnings: report,' and there was a short comedy sketch after that. The news article was a report on female prisoners becoming impregnated when they were forced to share cells with biological men," the Crowder team said.

Washington Examiner Videos