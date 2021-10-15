CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube suspends Steven Crowder for transgender 'hate speech'

By Luke Gentile
 10 days ago

S teven Crowder, a conservative YouTuber and political commentator, had his YouTube channel suspended for one week Wednesday for allegedly violating the platform's hate speech policy, a report said.

YouTube stated that Crowder violated the policy in a video published Sept. 30, according to an email the platform sent to Crowder's attorney.

"On September 30, Mr. Crowder uploaded another video that YouTube has determined continues his prior conduct. The video entitled 'Special Guest ALEX JONES on 'Great Reset' & Joe Rogan TRIGGERS Leftists AGAIN!' contains a segment that targets the transgender community in an offensive manner, for example, by indicating that trans people pose a rape threat to women," the statement said.

STEVEN CROWDER HOSPITALIZED HAS MESSAGE FOR HIS FANS: DEATH, 'HE'S A D***'

The prior conduct refers to Crowder's "pattern of recklessly targeting the LGBTQ+ community for abuse and insults," according to the statement.

The channel's punishment is a one-week upload freeze, the report said.

"A hard strike from YouTube and Wow… this is terrifying. We covered SPECIFIC, documented instances of rape," Crowder posted to his Twitter account. "@YouTube says not allowed. All parents should take note."


Crowder's team is confused by the accusation and sentence, and it requests that YouTube provide timestamps for the supposed policy infractions, according to comments on Crowder's website.

"During the September 30 show, we discussed a news article entitled 'Female inmate now pregnant after California pro-trans policy forces women's prisons to house biological men despite prisoners' pleas, warnings: report,' and there was a short comedy sketch after that. The news article was a report on female prisoners becoming impregnated when they were forced to share cells with biological men," the Crowder team said.

DffrntDrmmr
9d ago

All people have the inalienable right to hate whoever or whatever they choose. 'Hate speech' really means an oppressive censorship leftists the world over have imposed on those who don't say what they want to hear.

Allen Houston-Bey
9d ago

l support you Steven Crowder. As long as you speak the truth keep doing it! l'll stand next to you. You have a right as a human to have an opinion and to voice it and anything else you choose under the SUPREME LAWS OF THE LAND" the United States Constitution and its 1st Amendment. lf the Constitution is only recognized as long as it supports someone else with an agendas views. Then it doesn't mean anything at all. lf it doesn't protect,or do anything that the founding fathers established it to do. Then it means nothing at all! Transgender people,gays,queers,lesbians etc. You're a minority and straight people(me)will assist in making sure you stay that way. Eventually just like most everything else that's shiny and new in the beginning will eventually lose its luster.

Kevin's Back in Town
10d ago

liberals love to see their opposition censored because they can't argue on behalf of anything they support

