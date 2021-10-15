CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genes play key role in exercise outcomes - study

By Anglia Ruskin University
Newswise
 10 days ago

Newswise — A new study has found that genes play a significant role in how our bodies respond to exercise and has identified a number of specific genes that influence the outcomes of different kinds of physical activity. The research, published in the journal PLOS ONE and led by...

www.newswise.com

ScienceAlert

Chronic Blocked Nose? Research Links It to Changes in Brain Activity

Chronic rhinosinusitis, which causes a persistent blocked nose and headaches among other symptoms, affects 11 percent of people in the US – and recent research has found a link between the condition and changes in brain activity. The team behind the study is hoping that the link will help explain some of the other common effects of the persistent inflammation: finding it hard to focus, struggling with bouts of depression, having trouble sleeping, and dizziness. Finding a connection between the underlying disease and the neural processing happening elsewhere could be vital in understanding the chronic condition, along with efforts to find better...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
mentaldaily.com

Genes may play a larger role in body’s response to exercise than previously thought

Genes play a larger role in how our bodies respond to physical exercise, according to a new study in PLOS One. As part of their study, researchers at Anglia Ruskin University examined the results of more than 3,000 adult participants between the ages of 18 and 55 with no history of exercise training. The training sought to assess how genes may affect muscle strength, cardiovascular fitness, and anaerobic power.
SCIENCE
SlashGear

Exercise results can vary drastically and your genes may be to blame

Your genes may play a big role in the results you see from exercise, according to a new study from Anglia Ruskin University. The researchers say certain genes have a “significant role” in how one’s body responds to exercise, including results that revolve around cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength, and anaerobic power.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
ptproductsonline.com

Study Cites Improved Outcomes for Work-Related Concussions

Ascellus announces the publication of a study demonstrating the positive effects of its neurocognitive screening evaluation (NCSE) and brief therapy model in realizing improved recovery and return-to-work outcomes for work-related concussions. These data add to a growing body of scientific research recognizing the role of psychological factors in prolonging concussion...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
belmarrahealth.com

Research Explores the Role Exercise Could Play On Improving Gut & Brain Health

New research sheds light on an essential connection between exercise and its impact on gut and brain health in patients with Parkinson’s disease. When looking for new ways to treat patients with the condition, it has been standard for many clinicians to only look at the brain. Researchers and neurologists...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Study finds red blood cells play significant role in immune system through discovery of DNA-binding capability

New research has revealed that red blood cells function as critical immune sensors by binding cell-free DNA, called nucleic acid, present in the body's circulation during sepsis and COVID-19, and that this DNA-binding capability triggers their removal from circulation, driving inflammation and anemia during severe illness and playing a much larger role in the immune system than previously thought. Scientists have long known that red blood cells, which are essential in delivering oxygen throughout the body, also interacted with the immune system, but didn't know whether they directly altered inflammation, until now. The study, led by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, was published today in Science Translational Medicine.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Gene Therapy Shows Early Promise as Angelman Syndrome Treatment

Newswise — CHAPEL HILL, NC – Scientists at the UNC School of Medicine have reported in the journal JCI Insight encouraging early tests of a gene therapy strategy against Angelman syndrome, a neurodevelopmental disorder that features poor muscle control and balance, hard-to-treat epilepsy, and intellectual disabilities. Angelman syndrome affects roughly...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert

Discovery Points to a Crucial Role Red Blood Cells Play in Our Immune Systems

The job description for a red blood cell isn't considered to be overly complicated. Pick up oxygen, drop off oxygen. Wash, rinse, repeat. But when it comes to protecting the body against infection, it's their white cell sisters that we've been giving all the credit to. However, a new study led by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania in the US has confirmed red blood cells also play a critical role in inflammation, one that could make a life-or-death difference. As far back as the middle of last century scientists had their suspicions that red cells played some kind of role in...
SCIENCE
geneticliteracyproject.org

Living longer: Genes set limits, but diet and exercise can extend lifespans

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Death comes for us all. But recent research points to interventions in diet, exercise and mental outlook that could slow down...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Newswise

Ludwig Lausanne Study Shows How Tumors Turn Immune Cells Into Enablers of Their Growth

Newswise — OCTOBER 25, 2021, NEW YORK – A Ludwig Cancer Research study has identified a means by which cancer cells engineer the conversion of immune cells known as macrophages from destroyers of tumors to supporters of their growth and survival. The new research, led by Ludwig Lausanne’s Ping-Chih Ho and postdoctoral fellow Giusy Di Conza, reveals that in mouse models of the skin cancer melanoma, this transformation of macrophages within tumors is prompted by a fat molecule, or lipid, released by cancer cells.
CANCER
outbreaknewstoday.com

‘We now have evidence that the environment plays a most critical role in shaping the emergence of this pathogen’: UCF study

A new study from the University of Central Florida found that the environmental lifestyle that bacteria possess reveal why some go rogue and turn deadly while others remain harmless to humans. The findings, which published recently in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, focus on Vibrio vulnificus,...
SCIENCE
Newswise

Researchers map neurons in the brain involved with social interactions with others in groups

Newswise — BOSTON – Meaningful social interactions are critical to an individual’s well-being, and such interactions rely on people’s behaviors towards one another. In research published in Science, investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) have mapped the neurons in the brain that allow a monkey to process and remember the interactions and behaviors of another monkey to influence the animal’s own actions. The findings might be used to develop treatment strategies for people with neuropsychiatric conditions.
SCIENCE
Newswise

UCI-led study suggests new molecular target for therapeutic interventions aimed at C. difficile infection

Newswise — Irvine, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 — A University of California, Irvine-led study suggests that the glucosyltransferase domain (GTD) is an ideal molecular target for therapeutic interventions for Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). These findings may lead to new treatments to fight this deadly disease. Based on their findings that...
IRVINE, CA
ScienceAlert

'Mini-Brains' The Size of Peas Are Helping Us Study Incurable Neurological Conditions

In the last few years, neuroscientists have gotten much better at growing the beginnings of the human brain in the lab. Now, these 'mini-brains' are growing complex enough for us to study neurological disease in its earliest stages. The gray blobs, known as brain organoids, are not capable of consciousness, but they can teach us about the structure, diversity, and interactions of cells in certain parts of the developing brain. Researchers compare brain organoids to the structure of a fetus' brain after about a dozen weeks of growing. The little blobs can't think, but they can send out tendrils to a muscle...
SCIENCE
Newswise

‘Smart bandage’ may help solve a major problem when treating chronic wounds

Newswise — How can doctors make sure a dressed wound is healing without taking off the bandage? This is a conundrum, because removing a bandage can disrupt the healing process. Technology presented in a new study in open-access journal Frontiers in Physics could help. This new ‘smart bandage’ contains a...
HEALTH
Newswise

Lowering blood insulin levels could lower your risk of getting COVID-19

Newswise — Osaka, Japan - Keeping blood insulin levels within strict, healthy parameters is a daily goal for people with diabetes. But now, researchers from Japan have found that regulating blood insulin levels may even help lower the risk of getting COVID-19. In a study published this month in Diabetes,...
SCIENCE

